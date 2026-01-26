Kanye West takes out full-page advert to apologise for his ‘reckless behavior’
- Kanye West, also known as Ye, issued a full-page apology in The Wall Street Journal, addressed 'To Those I’ve Hurt', four days before his album 'Bully' is due for release.
- In the apology, Ye attributed his erratic behaviour, including antisemitic public rants, to neurological damage from a near-fatal car crash in 2002, which he claims was only diagnosed in 2023.
- He stated that this brain injury exacerbated his struggle with bipolar disorder, diagnosed in 2016, leading to manic episodes where he 'lost touch with reality' and 'gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika'.
- Ye expressed deep regret and mortification for his actions, clarifying that he is 'not a Nazi or an antisemite' and loves Jewish people, while also apologising to the Black community.
- He revealed a four-month manic episode in early 2025 that led to suicidal thoughts, and credited his wife, Bianca Censori, with encouraging him to seek help, stating he is now committed to accountability and change.