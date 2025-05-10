John Legend says the death of Kanye West’s mother started the rapper’s ‘descent’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Legend has claimed that the death of Kanye West’s mother in 2007 started the controversial rapper’s “devolution”.

The “Ordinary People” singer detailed his relationship with West, which dates back to the start of his music career, in an interview with The Times.

The 46-year-old, real name John Stephens signed a record deal with West’s GOOD Music record label in 2004 and remembered that period in the star’s life fondly. “He had so much optimism, so much creativity,” said Legend. “It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now.”

Commenting on West’s views on Judaism and Adolf Hitler, Legend admitted: “I didn’t see a hint of what we’re seeing now, his obsessions with antisemitism, anti-blackness, and it is sad to see his devolution.”

When asked what might have caused the descent, Legend replied: “I don’t think we’re qualified to psychoanalyse him, but after his mother passed in 2007 there was definitely a difference. His descent started then and seems to have accelerated recently.”

Legend publicaly turned away from West in 2022 following the latter’s support for Donald Trump, saying the political division between the two “became too much for us to sustain”.

Speaking to The Independent in 2024 Legend said of going public with his politics: “I’d rather be my authentic self than put on a mask or betray my principles. And if I lose a few fans here and there, I’ll be fine.”

West’s mother, Donda, died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007. The rapper released a heavily criticised album named after her in 2022 which featured a cameo from another disgraced artist, Marylin Manson.

Earlier this month West attempted to release his “lost” Donda 2 album but it was removed from streaming services within hours as he was hit with legal threats from producers over his failure to pay them.

West, 47, has been wrapped up in a series of controversies in recent years including posting antisemitic rants on social media, wearing a black Ku Klux Klan outfit during an interview and selling swastika t-shirts on his website.

In February 2025, West shocked the world when he showed up at the Grammys with his wife, Bianca Censori, who was sporting an entirely nude look in a sheer mini-dress.

In April, West appeared to confirm his separation from Censori following another social media rant.

The rapper, whose marriage has been rumoured to be on the rocks, made the surprising confession on his new track “BIANCA,” off his newest album WW3.