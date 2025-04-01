Kanye West condemned for wearing black KKK outfit during controversial interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kanye West has sparked uproar once again after wearing a black Ku Klux Klan outfit during an interview released on Rumble by internet personality DJ Akademiks.

During the hour-long conversation, West, 47, made several controversial comments about other individuals in the music industry while wearing the black leather garment with the infamous pointed hood.

West had started the interview in a t-shirt designed by disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and a necklace complete with a swastika medallion, which he had previously worn in a video with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

The rapper claimed that he had the outfit custom-made along with an identical white one. When asked if he had worn the controversial attire in public, West claimed that he wanted to wear it “yesterday” but was worried that people would “put me in a hospital for my outfit”.

Condemnation of West for his latest stunt has been swift, with one person on X/Twitter writing: “This dude just needs to go away.”

A second said: “I would’ve ended the interview right there. An absolute clown.”

Quoting one of West’s songs, a third person added: “That's enough Mr West, please no more today.”

The Independent has contacted West’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Kanye West wears a black KKK outfit during an interview with DJ Akademiks ( DJ Akademiks/Rumble )

In recent weeks, West has displayed an infatuation with the swastika and other Nazi imagery. In another now-deleted post, West claimed to be teasing a new artwork for his Sunday service choir that bore a striking resemblance to the logo of the SS.

Last month, the rapper appeared in a 60-second ad at the Super Bowl, in which he directed viewers to his website to sell T-shirts bearing a swastika. The shirts cost $20, though the sales website – yeezy.com – later stated that the store was “unavailable.”

Earlier this month, West shared an Instagram post of a person wearing a white Ku Klux Klan outfit, which he branded “outfit of the day”, The post was removed for violating community guidelines.

“WOW INSTAGRAM TOOK MY POST DOWN,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, alongside a screenshot of his empty Instagram profile, as well as a screenshot of a message from Instagram informing him that the photo had been removed.

open image in gallery Kanye West's recent Instagram post of a person in a Ku Klux Klan outfit was removed for violating community guidelines ( Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

According to Instagram, posts that are deemed “credible threats of violence, hate speech and the targeting of private individuals” will be removed as “we do not allow attacks or abuse based on race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, disability or disease.”

The latest stunt from West comes after a string of controversies over his antisemitic statements.

In 2022, he made a series of remarks, including a tweet that said he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE … You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

In a later appearance on right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s show Infowars, he claimed he “likes Hitler” and insisted: “We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

Sports and leisurewear brand Adidas cut ties with West after his comments, which wiped his billionaire status overnight.

In a statement at the time, Adidas branded the remarks “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”, adding that they “violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness”.