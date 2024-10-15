Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Jared Leto is facing backlash from Ukraine after he praised Russia during a Thirty Seconds to Mars concert on 11 October.

The 52-year-old actor and musician made the comments during a gig in the Serbian capital in Belgrade as part of his band’s Seasons Tour, which he promoted by climbing the Empire State Building in November 2023.

Speaking to the crowd in Serbia, Leto asked them if there were many Russians in attendance, which was met with enthusiastic cheers.

In response, Leto said that he missed visiting Russia and would like to return to the country “once all these problems are finished”, a clear nod to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Leto added: “We’re going to come back to Serbia, we’re going to go up to St. Petersburg over Moscow. We’re going to drop down to Kyiv. We’re gonna party and hang out with everybody.”

Footage of Leto’s remarks have since gone viral on social media and have predictably faced fierce backlash, with many feeling that he belittled the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the footage on X/Twitter, stating: “Jared Leto’s ‘feeling the Russian energy’ and his wish to perform in Russia is an insult to those sacrificing lives to defend freedom. There can be no appeasement for Russia when it continues its attempts to solve ‘problem’ of Ukraine’s very existence.”

Further criticism came from Ukrainian influcencer Ihor Lachenkov, who said: “Jared Leto, are you aware that there is war in Ukraine and not just some ‘problems?’ Are you aware that Russians voluntarily come here to commit genocide and war crimes? If what you said is okay for you, if you sympathise war supporters, then you are not welcome in Ukrainian capital Kyiv.”

Another Ukrainian added: “Failed Morbius and Suicide Squad actor Jared Leto said in Serbia that he wants to perform in St. Petersburg and Moscow one day, and also wants to ‘drop down to Kiev’ when ‘all of these problems are finished.’ The only way for peace - support to Ukraine, wasn’t mentioned.”

It should be noted that Leto has previously voiced his support for Ukraine. Shortly after the war began, he wrote on X/Twitter: “To my friends and family in Ukraine – my heart breaks that this has escalated in such a devastating way. Please take great care and be as safe as you can. Sending thoughts to you and your loved ones during this chaotic and disruptive time.”

open image in gallery Jared Leto collects his (now missing) Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club in 2014 ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images )

Leto also paid tribute to Ukraine when he won Best Supporting Actor at the 2014 Oscars for Dallas Buyers Club. In his speech, which came amid the crisis in the Crimea, Leto said: “To all the dreamers out there around the world watching this tonight in places like the Ukraine and Venezuela. I want to say we are here and, as you struggle to make your dreams happen, to live the impossible, we’re thinking of you tonight.”

The speech caused Russia’s state-run to cancel its live broadcast of that year’s Oscars.

Jared Leto’s representatives has been contacted for comment.