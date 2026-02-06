Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Styles has announced that he will play a gig at the Co-Op Live arena in Manchester, with tickets appearing to be listed for just £20.

The pop star shared the news of the concert on Instagram on Wednesday evening (4 February). It will take place on Friday 6 March, the same day he releases his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The concert is something of an underpay given the Co-Op Live’s 23,500 capacity, compared to the stadiums Styles will be playing later this year. Styles – who is a Co-Op Live arena shareholder – will perform the album in full at the event, a week after his live comeback at the 2026 Brit Awards.

The singer is due to kick off his Together, Together world tour from May ( Getty )

Fans have been told that “ticket requests” will begin this Friday (6 February), with “more details to follow”.

The Co-Op Live’s website crashed shortly after the 31-year-old’s announcement, with a message saying: “We are currently experiencing a high level of traffic on our website.”

It advised fans to follow Styles’s own social channels or visit his website for further information.

The “Watermelon Sugar” artist is due to kick off his Together, Together world tour from May, comprising a number of residencies including the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Wembley Stadium in London, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney.

Styles will be joined by various support acts during the tour, including Shania Twain, Robyn, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, and Skye Newman.

The Wembley run will see Styles perform a record-breaking 12 nights at the venue this summer, breaking the previous 10-night record held by Coldplay.

After he announced the tour, some fans expressed upset at the ticket prices, which in the UK ranged between £44.10 to £466.25.

Styles will donate £1 from every ticket sold for his Wembley shows to LIVE’s levy, helping to protect UK grassroots venues and support emerging talent.

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally will mark his first album since his 2022 record Harry’s House, which won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

Lead single “Aperture” – which The Independent praised as “a house and dance-influenced track that yearns for adventure” – debuted at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, his third chart-topping track in the US after “As It Was” in 2022 and “Watermelon Sugar” in 2020.