Harry Styles announced to perform at the 2026 Brit Awards

Harry Styles has been announced as the latest artist set to perform at the 2026 Brit Awards.

The UK pop star is currently preparing to release his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, as well as embark on a series of arena and stadium residencies around the world.

The show will mark his first live performance since his last world tour concluded in July 2023, and will take place at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, where the Brits ceremony is being held for the first time.

While the setlist for his slot has not been confirmed, the announcement said it would be Styles’s first live TV performance of music from the new album.

Other confirmed performers so far include Olivia Dean, who leads this year’s nominations along with pop singer Lola Young, at five apiece. Further performances are expected to be announced ahead of the ceremony.

Dean is up for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, the latter for her No 1 second album, The Art of Loving.

Harry Styles will perform at the Brit Awards this year ( Getty )

She is also competing for Song of the Year twice, for the single “Man I Need” and for her collaboration with fellow nominee singer-songwriter Sam Fender on “Rein Me In”.

Other notable names on this year’s nominations list include Lily Allen, rappers Dave and Little Simz, pop singer JADE, the bands Pulp, Geese and Wolf Alice, and international stars such as Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Chappell Roan and Rosalia.

Styles’s performance comes after the release of new single “Aperture”, which has received positive reviews from critics.

“As with much of Styles’s post-One Direction output, his lyrics deal in vignettes and half-phrases, leaving the listener to complete the picture in their own mind,” The Independent’s four-star review said.

“His final syllable is looped into a refrain, pulling you with him into a sudden, dizzying synth flurry and to a burst of clarity in the chorus: ‘We belong together/ It finally appears it’s only love.’ It’s giddy, a rush that’s over as soon as it begins.”

This week, Styles also announced that he will now perform a record-breaking 12 shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, beating Coldplay’s previous record of 10 nights.

General sale tickets to the tour will be available from 2pm on Friday 30 January.

The 2026 Brit Awards take place on Saturday 28 February and will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.