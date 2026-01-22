Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women in pop dominate the nominations for the 2026 Brit Awards, with Lily Allen, Olivia Dean, Lola Young and JADE all named in major categories.

The ceremony is being held outside London for the first time in the award show’s history, taking place instead next month on 28 February at the Co-Op Live arena in Manchester.

Olivia Dean and Lola Young lead the charge in this year’s nominations with five nods each, including a spot for both in the Artist of the Year category.

Dean, 26, enjoyed a huge year in 2025 thanks to the success of her second album, The Art of Loving, and singles such as “Man I Need” and “Nice to Each Other”.

The soul-pop singer is up for Song of the Year twice, for “Man I Need” and also for her collaboration with singer-songwriter Sam Fender, “Rein Me In”. Fender is another Artist of the Year contender and will be vying for Album of the Year with his third record, People Watching.

Dean’s The Art of Loving is shortlisted in the same category, regarded as the biggest prize of the night.

“It feels crazy to have five Brit Award nominations, it’s very surreal and I’m still processing it,” Dean said in a statement.

open image in gallery Sam Fender and Olivia Dean are nominated for their collaboration ‘Rein Me In’ ( Getty )

“I remember watching the Brits on TV when I was younger, and having gone to Brit School and now having this full-circle moment 10 years later, attending the awards is going to feel very emotional.”

Women and non-binary artists enjoyed the highest representation in Brits history, accounting for almost 70 per cent of nominees.

Lily Allen’s renaissance continues with her comeback album, West End Girl, a brutally honest account of the breakdown of a marriage, also up for Album of the Year, while Allen is nominated for Artist of the Year and Best Pop. Meanwhile, Britpop heroes Pulp make a triumphant return to the awards show with their first Brit nod in 30 years, for Best Group.

open image in gallery Lily Allen’s ‘West End Girl’ is up for Album of the Year ( Lily Allen/Nieves González )

This year’s Brit nominations also seemed to better reflect the sheer breadth and diversity in popular music. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is nominated for International Solo Artist alongside pop artist Chappell Roan, Irish singer CMAT, pioneering Spanish musician Rosalia, and Florida rapper Doechii, as well as pop giants Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga.

Meanwhile, buzzy New York band Geese are up for International Group together with LA pop trio Haim and Hunter X, the band behind the songs from the hit Netflix film K Pop Demon Hunters.

Here are the nominations in full:

Artist of the Year

Dave

Fred Again

JADE

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem

open image in gallery Lola Young is nominated for Artist of the Year ( Pete Woodhead )

Group of the Year

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

open image in gallery Pulp are up for a Brit Award for the first time in 30 years ( PA )

Album of the Year

Dave – The Boy Who Played the Harp

Lily Allen – West End Girl

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Sam Fender – People Watching

Wolf Alice – The Clearing

open image in gallery Dave is nominated for Album of the Year with ‘The Boy Who Played the Harp’ ( Getty )

Breakthrough Artist

Barry Can’t Swim

EsDeeKid

Jim Legxacy

Lola Young

Sky Newman

open image in gallery Rapper EsDeeKid ( Press )

International Artist

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

Rosalia

Sabrina Carpenter

Sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler, the Creator

open image in gallery Bad Bunny is nominated for Best International Artist at the 2026 Brit Awards ( Getty )

International Group

Geese

Haim

Hunter X

Tame Impala

Turnstile

open image in gallery New York band Geese are up for their first Brit Award ( Lewis Evans )

Song of the Year (public vote)

Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas – “Blessings”

Chrystal and Notion – “The Days (Notion Remix)”

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – “Defying Gravity”

Ed Sheeran – “Azizam”

Fred Again, Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax – “Victory Lap”

Lewis Capaldi – “Survive”

Lola Young – “Messy”

Myles Smith – “Nice to Meet You”

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

RAYE – “Where is My Husband?”

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean – “Rein Me In”

Skye Newman – “Family Matters”

open image in gallery Lewis Capaldi is up for Song of the Year ( Getty )

International Song (public vote)

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Chappell Roan – “Pink Pony Club”

Disco Lines x Tinashe – “No Broke Boys”

GG Perez – “Sailor Song”

Gracie Abrams – “That’s So True”

Hunter X – “Golden”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Raven Lenni – “Love Me Not”

Rose x Bruno Mars – “APT”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Sombr – “Undressed”

Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia”

open image in gallery US pop star Chappell Roan is up for a Brit Award ( AP )

Alternative/Rock

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Sam Fender

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

open image in gallery Wolf Alice are up for Best Rock Act ( Getty )

Pop

JADE

Lily Allen

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

RAYE

open image in gallery Olivia Dean is one of the most-nominated artists at the 2026 Brits, with five nods ( Olivia Dean )

Hip-hop/Grime/Rap

Central Cee

Dave

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

open image in gallery Little Simz in artwork from her recent album, 'Lotus' ( Thibaut Grivet )

R&B

Jim Legxacy

KWN

Mabel

Sasha Keeble

Sault

Dance Act

Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas

FKA twigs

Fred Again, Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax

PinkPantheress

Sammy Virgi

Critics Choice

Jacob Alon

The 2026 Brit Awards take place at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester on 28 February and will be hosted by Jack Whitehall.