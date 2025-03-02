Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charli XCX, Sam Fender, JADE and Ezra Collective were among the big winners at this year’s Brit Awards, with Charli taking home the top prize for Album of the Year.

The ceremony was held at the O2 Arena in London, with comedian Jack Whitehall serving as host for the fifth time.

Pioneering pop artist Charli XCX dominated this year’s ceremony with four out of five wins, including both Album and Artist of the Year for her critically lauded, trend-setting record Brat. She scooped an early prize for Song of the Year for “Guess”, her collaboration with Billie Eilish, and another for Best Dance Act.

See the most daring looks on the red carpet here.

Collecting her second award of the night, for Best Dance Act, the British singer-songwriter thanked her producers AG Cook, Finn Keane and George Daniel who worked on her culture-shaping 2024 album Brat, joking: "I wouldn't be up here without these three straight white men."

She also spoke of the importance she placed on the dance genre, saying: "I feel like dance music, electronic music, it gets a really bad rep because I feel like everybody's like 'Oh, well, it's not really that deep is it?' and I kind of feel like it is.

"I feel like this genre of music, for me, it's euphoric. It allows me to escape. It allows me to feel on such a deep level. Maybe that's not not the way for everyone, but for me, it is."

open image in gallery L-R: Sabrina Carpenter, JADE, Teddy Swims, Maya Jama and Jorja Smith on the 2025 Brit Awards red carpet ( AP/EPA/PA )

There was fierce competition in the International Artist of the Year category, thanks to high-profile years for pop stars Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, as well as rappers Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator.

The award ultimately went to Chappell Roan, who also won International Song for her hit single “Good Luck, Babe!”

Pop band The Last Dinner Party took the prize for Best New Artist, while Mercury Prize-winning jazz group Ezra Collective won their first ever Brit Award for Best Group.

Singer-songwriter Myles Smith was announced as the winner of the 2025 Rising Star award in December, while Carpenter was awarded the Global Success prize after a speech from Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

There was also a special tribute to One Direction star and solo singer Liam Payne, following his tragic death aged 31 in October last year.

See the winners in full below:

Song of the Year

open image in gallery Billie Eilish (left) and Charli XCX won Song of the Year for their single ‘Guess’ ( Charli XCX/YouTube )

“I Like the Way You Kiss Me” – Artemas

“Now and Then” – The Beatles

“Kisses” – BL3SS and CamrinWatsin

“Band4Band” – Central Cee and Lil Baby

“Guess” – Charli XCX ft Billie Eilish - WINNER

“Backbone” – Chase and Status and Stormzy

“Feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Coldplay

“Training Season” – Dua Lipa

“Alibi” – Ella Henderson

“Angel of My Dreams” – JADE

“Kehlani” – Jordan Adjetuni

“Thick of It” – KSI

“Stargazing” – Myles Smiths

“You’re Christmas to Me” – Sam Ryder

“Somedays” – DOD, Jazzy, and Sonny Fodera

Best New Artist

open image in gallery The Last Dinner Party won Best New Artist, having previously won the Rising Star award ( Ian West/PA Wire )

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party - WINNER

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

Artist of the Year

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX - WINNER

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Best Group

open image in gallery Ezra Collective won Best Group ( Ian West/PA Wire )

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective - WINNER

The Last Dinner Party

International Group

open image in gallery Irish rock band Fontaines DC are up for International Group ( Getty Images for Gucci )

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines DC - WINNER

Future and Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Dance Act

open image in gallery Charli XCX took home Best Dance Act ( ITV )

Becky Hill

Charli XCX - WINNER

Chase and Status

Fred Again

Nia Archives

Best Pop

open image in gallery Jade accepted the award for Best Pop Act ( ITV )

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

JADE - WINNER

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap

open image in gallery Grime veteran Ghetts received a nod for Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap ( Getty )

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy - WINNER

Best R&B

open image in gallery RAYE won Best R&B ( ITV )

Cleo Soul

FLO

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

RAYE - WINNER

Best Alternative Rock

open image in gallery Sam Fender accepting his award for Best Alternative Rock ( REUTERS )

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender - WINNER

International Artist of the Year

open image in gallery Chappell Roan, one of the breakthrough pop stars of 2024 ( AP )

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan - WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, the Creator

International Song

open image in gallery ( ITV )

“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone

“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan - WINNER

“End of Beginning” - Djo

“Houdini” – Eminem

“Too Sweet” – Hozier

“Loving on Me” – Jack Harlow

“Stick Season” – Noah Kahan

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift ft Post Malone

“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims

“Million Dollar Baby” – Tommy Richman

Album of the Year

open image in gallery Charli XCX’s trend-setting album ‘Brat’ is one of the big contenders for Album of the Year ( AP )

Brat – Charli XCX - WINNER

Songs of a Lost World – The Cure

Radical Optimism – Dua Lipa

Dance, No One’s Watching – Ezra Collective

Prelude to Ecstasy – The Last Dinner Party

The 2025 Brit Awards are taking place at the O2 Arena in London tonight (Saturday 1 March) and will be broadcast by ITV1 and ITVX.