Charli XCX, Dua Lipa and Teddy Swims are among the stars walking the red carpet at this year’s Brit Awards tonight (Saturday 1 March).

The annual ceremony is being held at the O2 Arena in London, where comedian Jack Whitehall is playing host to some of the biggest artists across pop, rock and rap.

While the Brits red carpet isn’t necessarily known for the most avant garde of fashion choices, a number of attendees opted for some surprisingly bold looks.

Here are some of the most daring looks at this year’s ceremony.

Teddy Swims

open image in gallery Teddy Swims went all out for the 2025 Brit Awards ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

The rapper and singer turned heads with a suit embellished with dozens of plush toys, including sharks, monkeys, dogs and teddy bears, plus a giant unicorn with sequined hooves.

Maura Higgins

open image in gallery Love Island star Maura Higgins wore a dramatic sheer gown ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Love Island star Maura Higgins opted for a dramatic black, floor-length sheer gown with bright floral detailing.

Joe Keery

open image in gallery Joe Keery, who records under the name Djo, attended this year's Brit Awards ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

The Stranger Things actor and musician, who is set to release his new album The Crux next month under his moniker Djo, opted for a smart casual look with dark jeans, boots and a colourful knit and pinstripe blazer.

CMAT

open image in gallery Irish singer CMAT at the 2025 Brit Awards ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Irish singer CMAT looked fantastic in a gold dress with black diamond pattern and black bustier, paired with gold jeweled choker, earrings and a fur coat.

Pioneering pop artist Charli XCX dominates this year’s ceremony with five nominations, including for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her critically lauded, trend-setting record Brat.

Following with four nods apiece are acts including pop singer Dua Lipa, baroque pop band The Last Dinner Party, and Mercury Prize-winning jazz group Ezra Collective.

The Song of the Year category was arguably the most diverse – at least in terms of genre – set of nominations in recent memory, with TikTok-friendly stars like Artemas and KSI muscling up against The Beatles and Coldplay.

See the nominations in full here.