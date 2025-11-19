Brit Awards move North as designer reveals new Manchester-themed trophy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester-born designer Matthew Williamson has expressed immense pride in crafting the trophy for the 2026 Brit Awards, an event set to make history by being held in his home city.

Williamson’s design draws deeply from Manchester’s heritage, featuring an amber figure atop a globe, a nod to the city’s iconic worker bee mascot and symbolising the global reach of British music.

Speaking to the PA news agency about the honour, which will see his creation presented at the Co-Op Live venue on February 28, Williamson shared his profound connection to the project.

"It means a huge amount, personally, it means a lot, professionally, it means a lot," he stated. "I think overall, I’m just really honoured to be in this position, I feel it’s quite a weighty project, and I’m fully aware of the designers that have gone before me, these icons of design, so I’m carrying quite a sort of heavy torch, so to speak, but very proud."

open image in gallery The New 2026 Brit Award trophy designed by Matthew Williamson ( Getty Images )

The fashion, home, and lifestyle designer emphasised the personal significance of the location. "Personally, I’m from Manchester, I love everything about the city, so it has an extra resonance, because it’s going to be here, it’s a real milestone moment."

Williamson, 54, recalled watching the awards ceremony with his family during his childhood. "I remember watching it and feeling that I probably shouldn’t be watching it, so I was pretty young," he reminisced.

"I remember it being a little bit spicy at times, and my parents were quite liberal parents, but it was a little past the watershed and all of that, so I don’t know, (I was watching it) early probably (as a) teenager, slightly earlier."

He added: "That was many moons ago, but I still watch it now, and I’m going to be watching it with my daughter next year, so it feels like a full circle moment in so many ways."

Known for his distinctive runway designs, one of which featured in Prince’s 2007 music video for ‘Chelsea Rodgers’, Williamson was careful to respect the established aesthetic of the Brit Award.

open image in gallery The amber trophy is a nod to Manchester’s iconic worker bee mascot ( Getty Images )

"There was a certain understanding that this is the trophy, we want to keep the silhouette, the structure, so they don’t want us to turn it into a different form, because then it wouldn’t be a Brit Award," he explained.

"I think that was central to the project, respect what’s there, and be like the Oscars, you kind of want to see that mask, you don’t really want to see something else."

The 2026 Brit Awards ceremony marks a significant moment as it will be the first time the event has been held outside of London. Previous designers of the coveted trophy include celebrated figures such as Dame Vivienne Westwood, Sir Peter Blake, and Dame Tracey Emin.