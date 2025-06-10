Brit Awards to be held outside London for the first time in its history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Brit Awards will be held in Manchester for the first time in the ceremony's history.

For the past four decades, the UK music industry's biggest night has been held in London, but in 2026 and 2027 it will move to the Manchester Co-op Live arena.

The 2026 ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 28, and will be broadcast on ITV1, ITVX, STV, and STV Player.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester said: “For the Brit Awards to move out of London is a massive coup for Greater Manchester.

“After 48 years, it is great that this prestigious global event is about to arrive in the UK capital of music and culture.

“Greater Manchester has an unparalleled music heritage known around the world, and this summer will play host to some of the biggest gigs on the planet.

“That was only made possible by our strong commitment to new talent and giving emerging artists the opportunities to make their name.

“We thank our friends at the BPI for choosing Manchester and we will pull out all the stops to show they made the right decision.

“Celebrating the Brit Awards right here in the home of 24 hour party people is the next chapter in its story and you can be sure that we will help them do it in style.”

Members of Oasis, Andy Bell, Noel Gallagher and Gem Archer arrive at the BRIT Awards 2007 ( Getty Images )

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) is the trade body for the UK’s music industry.

Next year’s Brit Awards will be the first of three years under the stewardship of Sony Music UK, which spearheaded the move to Manchester.

Jason Iley, chairman and chief executive of Sony Music UK & Ireland said: “This is a very exciting time for The Brit Awards.

“Moving to Manchester, the home of some of the most iconic and defining artists of our lifetime, will invigorate the show and build on the Brits’ legacy of celebrating and reinvesting in world-class music.

“Hosting the show in Manchester, with its vibrant cultural history, perfectly captures the spirit and energy of the Brit Awards.

“I can’t wait to see the show at the amazing state-of-the art Co-op Live venue.”

Mastercard will continue their long-standing headline sponsorship, now in its 28th year.

Charli XCX was the stand-out star at this year’s Brit Awards at London’s O2 Arena, taking home five awards including album of the year for her sixth studio release, Brat.

US pop star Sabrina Carpenter was the recipient of the global success award, while former Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall collected the best pop act award.

US pop star Chappell Roan won international song of the year for Good Luck, Babe!

Co-op Live is currently Britain’s biggest indoor arena and opened in May 2024 after several delays.

British band Elbow opened the 23,500-capacity venue and since then acts including Sir Paul McCartney and Charli XCX have held gigs.