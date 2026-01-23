Everything we know about Harry Styles’ new album and global tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Styles is preparing to release his first album in nearly four years, followed by a global tour.

Styles, 31, announced his fourth studio album last week after fans spotted cryptic billboards cropping up in major cities around the world to tease his new project.

Titled Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, the album will feature 12 songs, including his recently released single, “Aperture,” which The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor described as “a house and dance-influenced track that yearns for adventure.”

The Grammy-winning artist has since revealed he will embark on his global Together, Together tour in support of the album this May.

Here’s everything we know about Styles’s highly anticipated return to music.

open image in gallery Harry Styles announced his Together, Together world tour, set to begin in May ( Getty )

When will the new album be released?

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally will be out March 6, though the British pop star has already dropped the album’s lead single, “Aperture,” along with its music video. An additional single or two is likely to drop anytime soon.

Album’s tracklist

The fourth studio album will feature 12 songs.

1. “Aperture”

2. “American Girls”

3. “Ready, Steady, Go!”

4. “Are You Listening Yet?”

5. “Taste Back”

6. “The Waiting Game”

7. “Season 2 Weight Loss”

8. “Coming Up Roses”

9. “Pop”

10. “Dance No More”

11. “Paint By Numbers”

12. “Carla’s Song”

When and where will Styles travel on his tour?

Styles is scheduled to bring his Together, Together tour to seven global cities for multi-day residencies, totaling 50 shows. He will make his much-anticipated return to the global stage beginning this May with six shows in Amsterdam, before traveling to London for six concerts. His London shows will welcome country singer Shania Twain as his special guest.

open image in gallery Styles’ new album is out March 6

Over the summer, Styles will perform two shows in São Paulo and two in Mexico City.

The “As it Was” singer’s tour includes 30 shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, from August to the end of October. He held a residency at the same venue during his 2022 Love on Tour concert series. At the time, he did 15 consecutive sold-out nights at the venue.

The highly anticipated event will end in Australia, with two shows in Melbourne in November and two concerts in Sydney in December.

Styles will be joined by support acts across select dates, including Twain, Robyn, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, and Skye Newman.

When will tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale next Wednesday, January 28, for shows in São Paulo. The sale will continue in the days that follow, with tickets for shows in Amsterdam, London, and New York all going on sale January 30.

American Express Card Members will also be able to participate in the presale of tickets being offered in select cities. Presale will begin January 26, two days before the general sale.

open image in gallery Styles dropped the album’s lead single, 'Aperture' on Friday ( Johnny Dufort )

The artwork for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally depicts Styles in sunglasses, crouching beneath a disco ball that appears to hang from the night sky.

Rumors had been brewing that one of the U.K.’s biggest pop stars would make his hugely anticipated return this year after mysterious billboards – bearing the message “We belong together” – popped up in cities around the world, including New York, Manchester, Palermo, and São Paulo.

In December, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer also dropped a surprise video that featured the phrase “we belong together.” The eight-minute-long YouTube clip, titled “Forever, Forever,” began with fans preparing for his last performance during his Love on Tour, which took place in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in July 2023.

The video then showed Styles at that final show, sitting at the piano and playing a ballad, alongside his band.

Before sharing this video, the One Direction alum had been on a musical hiatus for more than two years. This new album marks his first time releasing new music since Harry’s House, which came out in May 2022.