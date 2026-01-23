Harry Styles calls Shania Twain tour collaboration a ‘full circle’ moment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Styles has described bringing country music icon Shania Twain on board as a special guest for his upcoming global tour as a "full circle" moment. The 31-year-old singer announced his first tour in three years, titled “Together, Together”, which will see him play six nights at London’s Wembley Stadium this summer.

The Grammy award-winner revealed the extensive global tour – set to kick off in May and visit major cities including London, Amsterdam, New York, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney – in an Instagram post. Styles shared posters featuring images of people kissing, simply captioned: "Together, Together. 2026."

Among the array of special guests joining him on stage are Man! I Feel Like A Woman singer Twain, DJ Jamie XX, rising electroclash duo Fcukers, Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn, and Blue Lights singer Jorja Smith. Speaking to The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Styles reflected on Twain’s profound influence on his early musical journey.

He told the programme: "I mean I’m honoured and like very amazed that she’s coming with us. She’s someone who musically has been in my life for a really long time. I remember some of my earliest memories of learning songs and singing in the car with my mum listening to Shania Twain, so for me it’s like very full circle."

Following the announcement, Twain herself took to Instagram to express her excitement. "Let’s go London. All I’ve got is good memories of summer in the UK. From Party In The Park in the 90s to more recent adventures at Glastonbury and BST (British Summer Time) Hyde Park," she wrote. She added: "For as long as I can remember I’ve had major UK specific items on my bucket list and I’m ticking them off one by one… can’t believe at 60, I tick a really big one off – playing Wembley Stadium, and with someone I love and admire so much, @harrystyles."

The Canadian star also expressed her desire for "Wimbledon viewing, Pimm’s o’ clock, horse riding, sunny days and long summer evenings with friends. Cheers."

The tour announcement coincides with the release of Styles’ new single, "Aperture," which dropped at midnight. This track serves as a "mission statement" for his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, slated for release on March 6.

Styles explained the significance of the new single: "I think the song was the last song that was made for the album. So it kind of ended up being this really perfect mission statement of what a lot of the album was about."

He elaborated that the song and album explore "the opening and kind of allowing for more things and in turn allowing for more like positive things to come into your life," and an "openness to be accepting of transitions and be accepting of flaws and your own mistakes."

The seven-month tour will see Styles perform at Wembley Stadium from June 12 for six nights, alongside a remarkable 30 shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden. He will also head to the Netherlands for six nights in Amsterdam, and play two nights each in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Mexico City. Australian fans can look forward to two nights in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Tickets for the London leg of the tour will be available via pre-sale on January 26 at 11am, with general sale commencing on January 30 at 11am.

This new album marks Styles' first since 2022, following a period of keeping a low profile since his "Love On Tour" concluded in 2023. Rumours of new music began circulating when posters bearing the phrase "We Belong Together" appeared in cities like New York and Manchester.

A Harry Styles "We Belong Together" poster is seen on a wall in Soho ( Getty Images )

Styles launched his hugely successful solo career after One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, a year after Zayn Malik’s departure. The Worcestershire-born artist has since released three chart-topping solo albums – his self-titled debut (2017), Fine Line (2019), and Harry’s House (2022) – and achieved two UK number one singles with "As It Was" and "Sign Of The Times," alongside multiple Grammy and Brit awards.