Independent
Glastonbury 2025 resale live: Today is last chance for fans to get tickets

Tickets tend to sell out in minutes during the annual resale, with fans this year hoping to see acts including headliners The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo and Neil Young

Roisin O'Connor
Sunday 27 April 2025 01:55 EDT
Moment gates officially opened for Glastonbury 2024 as crowds flock to Worthy Farm

Music fans have a final chance this weekend to get their hands on tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025.

The festival’s annual resale is being held at 9am BST on Sunday 27 April, where any remaining general admission tickets will be made available.

Any cancelled accommodation options, including for Worthy View, Sticklinch and campervan/caravan passes, will also be made available today at 11am (BST).

The number of tickets that are made available depends on how many people did not pay the full amount after putting down their deposits in November.

Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young are headlining Worthy Farm this year, with veteran rocker Rod Stewart taking the Legends’ slot.

Other acts on the eclectic lineup include Charli XCX, RAYE, Doechii, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, The Libertines, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and Shaboozey.

Last year, resale tickets sold out in minutes, so fans will have to make sure they’re well-organised ahead of time.

After a few years of peddling to millennial nostalgia or boomer rock, the organisers of the Worthy Farm festival are placing their bets on a new generation of future stars. Hallelujah.

After a few years of peddling to millennial nostalgia or boomer rock, the organisers of the Worthy Farm festival are placing their bets on a new generation of future stars. Hallelujah, says Roisin O’Connor
Kevin Perry24 April 2025 21:47

Coachella vs Glastonbury: Festivalgoers are fighting it out on TikTok

The Southern California desert music festival returns Friday for its second weekend, while the U.K. music festival kicks off this June
Kevin Perry24 April 2025 20:46

Glastonbury 2025 lineup announced including final two headliners

British rock band The 1975 and pop star Olivia Rodrigo will each make their debut as headliners
Kevin Perry24 April 2025 19:46

One last chance

Coach tickets for Glastonbury 2025 sold out in 32 minutes this evening, but one final opportunity to buy tickets remains.... the general resale at 9am this Sunday.

Here’s more info on how to get your hands on those coveted wristbands:

5 tips and tricks for the Glastonbury 2025 resale

Music fans will have one final chance to get their hands on tickets to the festival this summer
Kevin Perry24 April 2025 18:41

Going, going... GONE

Sorry to those still in line... Coach tickets for Glastonbury 2025 have now officially sold out

Kevin Perry24 April 2025 18:34

Congratulations to those who made it!

Look away now if you’re still queuing... but social media is starting to fill up with those happy souls who managed to snag a ticket tonight

Kevin Perry24 April 2025 18:29

Two bar frustration

Many Glastonbury fans have been left frustrated as their place in the ticket queue fails to progress past two bars...

Kevin Perry24 April 2025 18:23

Wednesday tickets have sold out

Coach tickets for arrival on Wednesday have now sold out. However, there are still some available for Thursday so don’t give up just yet!

(Glastonbury Festival)
Kevin Perry24 April 2025 18:21

Tickets are still out there...

If you’re still only seeing a couple of bars in the queue, hold on! Tickets remain on sale as the official ticketing site works through the demand

(Glastonbury Festival)
Kevin Perry24 April 2025 18:12

The Waiting Room is now open!

Good luck to everyone trying to get coach tickets tonight!

Kevin Perry24 April 2025 17:37

