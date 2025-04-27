Glastonbury 2025 resale live: Today is last chance for fans to get tickets
Tickets tend to sell out in minutes during the annual resale, with fans this year hoping to see acts including headliners The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo and Neil Young
Music fans have a final chance this weekend to get their hands on tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025.
The festival’s annual resale is being held at 9am BST on Sunday 27 April, where any remaining general admission tickets will be made available.
Any cancelled accommodation options, including for Worthy View, Sticklinch and campervan/caravan passes, will also be made available today at 11am (BST).
The number of tickets that are made available depends on how many people did not pay the full amount after putting down their deposits in November.
Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young are headlining Worthy Farm this year, with veteran rocker Rod Stewart taking the Legends’ slot.
Other acts on the eclectic lineup include Charli XCX, RAYE, Doechii, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, The Libertines, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and Shaboozey.
Last year, resale tickets sold out in minutes, so fans will have to make sure they’re well-organised ahead of time.
One last chance
Coach tickets for Glastonbury 2025 sold out in 32 minutes this evening, but one final opportunity to buy tickets remains.... the general resale at 9am this Sunday.
Here’s more info on how to get your hands on those coveted wristbands:
5 tips and tricks for the Glastonbury 2025 resale
Going, going... GONE
Sorry to those still in line... Coach tickets for Glastonbury 2025 have now officially sold out
Congratulations to those who made it!
Look away now if you’re still queuing... but social media is starting to fill up with those happy souls who managed to snag a ticket tonight
Two bar frustration
Many Glastonbury fans have been left frustrated as their place in the ticket queue fails to progress past two bars...
Wednesday tickets have sold out
Coach tickets for arrival on Wednesday have now sold out. However, there are still some available for Thursday so don’t give up just yet!
Tickets are still out there...
If you’re still only seeing a couple of bars in the queue, hold on! Tickets remain on sale as the official ticketing site works through the demand
The Waiting Room is now open!
Good luck to everyone trying to get coach tickets tonight!
