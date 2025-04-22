Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you missed out on tickets during November’s general sale for Glastonbury 2025, fear not, because there is still a chance to secure a ticket via the annual resale.

Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young are headlining Worthy Farm this year, it was revealed last month, with veteran rocker Rod Stewart taking the Legends’ slot.

Other acts on the eclectic lineup include Charli XCX, RAYE, Doechii, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, The Libertines, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and Shaboozey.

General sale tickets for the annual event, which takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset between 25 to 29 June, sold out in under an hour when they were released in November last year.

How to get tickets

There’s still time to secure your spot.

Glastonbury’s organisers recently confirmed that this year’s resale will take place at 6pm (BST) on Thursday 24 April (ticket and coach travel options) and 9am (BST) on Sunday 27 April (general admission tickets).

Any cancelled accommodation options, including for Worthy View, Sticklinch and campervan/caravan passes, will be made available at 11am (BST) on Sunday 27 April.

The number of tickets that are made available depends on how many people did not pay the full amount after putting down their deposits in November.

How to register

Last year, resale tickets sold out in minutes, so you need to make sure you’re organised in advance – and that includes being registered.

Glastonbury organisers advise hopeful fans to register by Friday 18 April to allow for the registration to be processed and resubmitted if necessary.

If you are already registered, you can use your existing registration number and don’t need to re-register, just make sure you check your details online before the deadline (5pm BST on Wednesday 23 April), in case you need to provide any new details.

open image in gallery L-R: Glastonbury 2025 headliners The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo and Neil Young ( Getty )

Glastonbury organisers urge fans to purchase tickets only through official festival channels to avoid scams or unexpected charges.

If you manage to bag yourself resale tickets, you must pay for them in full at the point of booking: £378.50 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, plus postage and packing at £10.25 per order (£2.75 for coach tickets).

Tickets will only be available from this link and can be purchased with a UK debit card or Visa or Mastercard credit cards.

International tickets can only be bought using a Visa Credit Card or Mastercard Credit Card. Depending on your device settings, you might be offered other payment methods such as Google Pay and Apple Pay, just make sure you’re set up with the relevant service before the resale begins. American Express is not accepted.

How many tickets can I buy in the resale?

As usual, you can buy up to four tickets per transaction in the general admission resale on Sunday 27 April, but remember you can only book one ticket per registration. If you’re booking on behalf of a group, you’ll need all their registration numbers and registered postcodes as well.

The ticket and coach travel options sale on Thursday 24 April will be limited to two tickets per transaction. Again, if you’re booking for yourself and one other person, make sure you have their registration details too.

open image in gallery Glastonbury Festival returns this June ( PA Wire )

What are the other ways to get into Glastonbury?

Besides the general resale, another great way to get into Glastonbury is by volunteering. Registration to volunteer for charities WaterAid and Oxfam have closed, but spaces do occasionally become available if people drop out.

Registration is still open to volunteer with Greenpeace: anyone who is selected will be granted free entry to the festival and three meals a day. In return, you are expected to work a minimum of five eight-hour shifts during the festival.

The Independent put together this handy guide of tips and tricks to give yourself the best odds at landing those coveted tickets.