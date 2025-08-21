Eurovision announces host city for 2026 song contest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eurovision organisers have announced that the Austrian city of Vienna has been selected as host city for next year’s Song Contest.

The news comes after Austria’s JJ was crowned the winner of the 2025 contest with his song “Wasted Love” following a nail-biting showdown with Israel’s delegate Yuval Raphael.

Austria’s win meant their country would become hosts for the 70th edition of the annual competition. A statement from the European Broadcasting Union said that the 2026 contest will be held at the country’s largest indoor arena, Wiener Stadthalle.

Several Austrian cities were in the running to host, including Graz, Innsbruck and Oberwart.

Vienna was chosen following a competitive city bid process that examines facilities at the venue, local infrastructure and the ability to accommodate thousands of visiting delegations, crew, fans and journalists from around the world, amongst other criteria, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said.

Austria’s host broadcaster ORF said it deemed the city “not only the most attractive in terms of infrastructure and logistics but also economically”.

It will be the third time the competition has been hosted in Vienna following Udo Jurgens’s win with “Merci Cherie” in 1966 and after Conchita Wurst won with “Rise Like a Phoenix” in 2015.

The first and second semi-final will take place on 12 and 14 May while the grand final will be on 16 May. Six further dress rehearsals will take place that same week, with more details set to be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

open image in gallery Austria won Eurovision for the third time in 2025 after singer JJ emerged victorious ( AFP via Getty Images )

A list of participating countries for the 70th Eurovision Song Contest will also be announced later this year.

Martin Green CBE, Director of the Eurovision Song Contest said: “The EBU is thrilled that Vienna has been selected as the Host City for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026.

“Vienna’s reputation as one of the most musical cities in the world, and its location in the heart of Europe, makes it the perfect host city for the 70th Eurovision Song Contest.

open image in gallery Vienna will hoist the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest ( APA/AFP via Getty Images )

The 2025 competition unfolded under a cloud of controversy due to Israel’s participation, with 72 former contestants calling for the country’s ban from the contest.

After the public votes were added to the jury points for each country, Israel appeared to be on track to win the contest.

But Austrian-Filipino artist JJ, full name Johannes Pietsch, secured a late-stage victory after topping the leaderboard with 436 points.

He might already have been familiar to UK viewers before competing as he appeared on The Voice back in 2020.