Israel’s Yuval Raphael performs to mixed response at Eurovision 2025 final

Israel’s performance at the Eurovision Song Contest final was met with boos by some members of the audience in Basel, Switzerland.

Singer Yuval Raphael performed her song “New Day Will Rise” during Saturday night’s (17 May) final, which aired in the UK on BBC One.

Presenting the BBC’s coverage, Graham Norton commented that her performance received a “mixed reaction” and that he was unsure what viewers could hear at home.

Israel’s involvement in the music competition has been a point of significant controversy this year, amid the ongoing violence in Palestine.

Palestinian health authorities state that more than 52,800 people, a large proportion of whom are women and children, have been killed in the Israel-Gaza conflict, which many human rights organisations have described as a genocide. Israel’s military offensive was launched after an attack by Hamas on 7 October 2023, which killed around 1,200 people at the Nova festival.

Raphael, a survivor of the October 7 attacks, told the BBC in advance of the performance that she was “expecting” to be booed. “But we are here to sing and I'm going to sing my heart out for everyone,” she added.

During Thursday’s semi-final, boos were reported during Raphael’s performance. While muted booing could be heard in the broadcast, some viewers have claimed that the audience dissent was minimised or artificially drowned out.

open image in gallery ( BBC )

In a statement provided to The Independent, a spokesperson for SRG SSR said: “For the Eurovision Song Contest, the host broadcaster SRG SSR is working with the ‘audio sweetening’ method, which is common practice for major international productions.

“This process helps to harmonise the sound of the transitions between moderations, video clips and the individual acts and to create a consistent soundscape for the TV audience.”

They continued: “It is used exclusively for the technical rounding off of the programme,” they continued. “This process is used equally and identically for all acts. The competition and its results are not affected in any way.”

Martin Green CBE, director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “Our fans have demonstrated their passion and fairness brilliantly so far at the event with an incredible atmosphere in the arena for all the rehearsals and the First and Second Semi Finals.

“Their commitment as ever has been amazing, and we trust them to support all artists in the spirit of being united by music. Obviously, we're watching all shows closely and look forward to welcoming thousands more to enjoy the live Eurovision Song Contest experience.”

open image in gallery Yuval Raphael is representing Israel in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest ( BBC )

Amid wider criticism of Israel, there had been calls to bar the country from competing at this year’s Eurovision, with over 70 former contestants signing an open letter calling for Israel, and Israel’s national broadcaster KAN, to be banned.