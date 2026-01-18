Tennessee declares Dolly Parton Day to honor country star’s 80th birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dolly Parton is being honored in her home state with her very own day.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a proclamation Thursday to officially designate January 19, 2026, as Dolly Parton Day as the queen of country music celebrates her 80th birthday.

“Dolly Parton’s life and career is woven into Tennessee’s music, culture, and rich history,” Lee announced. “Her talent and generosity have made a lasting impact on the world, and it is fitting that we honor her 80th birthday by celebrating her remarkable legacy and dedication to the Volunteer State.”

Parton was born January 19, 1946, in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. With a career spanning more than six decades, the iconic singer is considered one of the most beloved musicians of all time.

In addition to the Grammy winner’s achievements in music and pop culture, the proclamation also recognizes Parton’s philanthropy. The superstar is known for her service through the Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library, which provides hundreds of millions of free books to children around the world each year.

Dolly Parton is getting her own designated day in Tennessee for her 80th birthday ( Getty Images )

“Dolly Parton's generosity, humility, and dedication to improving the lives of others exemplify the values of the Volunteer State and serve as an inspiration to Tennesseans and people worldwide,” Lee wrote in his proclamation.

As Parton prepares to celebrate her milestone birthday, the superstar announced Friday that she released a new rendition of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” featuring Queen Latifah, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus to honor the song’s 50th anniversary. The “Jolene” singer said she will donate the net proceeds from the song and music video to the pediatric cancer research program at a children’s hospital in Nashville.

“I wrote ‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning’ during a season when I was searching for hope, and 50 years later that message still feels just as true,” Parton said in a statement. “As I celebrate my 80th birthday, this new version is my way of using what I’ve been blessed with to shine a little light forward, especially by sharing it with some truly incredible women.”

The past year has brought challenges for the singer, including the death of her husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, and health issues that caused her to skip several public events. However, after previously postponing her Las Vegas residency dates for a series of medical procedures, Parton is set to return to the stage this September.