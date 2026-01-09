Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dolly Parton has announced that she will not be attending an annual event at the Grand Ole Opry in honor of her upcoming birthday, months after opening up about her health.

For the last few years, the Nashville venue has held its “Opry Goes Dolly” event around the time of Parton’s January 19 birthday. In honor of the singer’s 80th birthday, the event has an 80s theme, described to attendees as “throwing it back to when the hair was bigger, the clothes were brighter, and 9 to 5 hit the silver screen!”

However, the “Jolene” singer posted a video on the venue’s Instagram page Wednesday, where she explained that despite how grateful she was for the January 17 event, she would not be able to be there.

“Well hey there Grand Ole Opry family,” the clip of the singer speaking began. “I just wanted to say how much it means to me that you're all coming together again this year to celebrate my big ol' birthday with some of my songs.

“Some of my favorite memories happened right here on stage at the Grand Ole Opry, and I wish I could be there in person, but I'll be sending you all my love, for sure,” Parton said. The video concluded as she told her fans to have the “best night ever.”

Dolly Parton explained in an Instagram video shared on the Grand Ole Opry’s page that she would not be attending the fourth annual event for her birthday ( Getty Images )

Parton’s video appearance comes after she provided her followers with an update in November regarding her health. The video was posted on her Instagram page after she missed a celebration of her theme park, Dollywood, being inducted into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame.

At the time, she noted to fans that while she wished she could be at the ceremony, she’s been “dealing with a few health challenges this fall.”

“My doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while, and I’m truly sorry I can’t be there,” she said in the clip. “I sure wanted to take the chance to say thank you for this incredible honor.”

Parton also missed the 16th Academy Governors Awards this past fall, where she was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. While Variety previously reported that Parton would miss the ceremony for health reasons, her publicist told USA Today that there was a scheduling conflict and a virtual appearance was planned in advance.

Fans were concerned about Parton — who lost her longtime husband, Carl Dean, in 2025 — when she announced in September that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency to undergo a series of medical procedures. The residency will now go ahead from September 17 to September 26, 2026.