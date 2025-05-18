Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day called Sean “Diddy” Combs “selfish” for having six of his seven children appear in court during his ongoing trial in New York.

The rap mogul is facing federal charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and denies any wrongdoing.

“The fact that the kids are marching up to that court, praying over everything and walking in with a bunch of women also that are encouraging it,” O’Day said on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’s podcast Friday.

The “Damaged” singer, whose girl band was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, continued: “I don’t know any father that would want their children to sit through testimony about how much their daddy liked to watch people [get] lubricated, f*****g, getting p****d on and urinated in their mouths, having his girlfriend come in the other room and rub their come all over his nipples.”

“Would you want your children to know about it?” she asked Holmes and Robach. “It’s concerning to me, that the optics of them being there and supporting [their] father are obviously a very strong play for the defense.”

However, not all of Diddy’s children stayed throughout the proceedings. Chance, 18, and the twins Jesse and D’Lila, also 18, left the courtroom twice on May 12, while male escort Daniel Phillip shared graphic details about an alleged paid sexual encounter between himself and Ventura, which he said Combs watched while masturbating, multiple outlets reported.

Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day (left) has long been vocal about her experiences with Diddy (right) ( Getty Images )

“It’s telling to me. It means that daddy’s being selfish and he needs — in my opinion — it feels like, ‘Daddy needs you in court because daddy needs all the optics to look in his favor,’ and I don’t really care what you have to sit through,” said O’Day.

Her comments come after she revealed she would not be taking the stand against her former mentor, despite being contacted by Homeland Security.

O’Day rose to fame in 2005 with the MTV reality show Making the Band 3, which saw Diddy form Danity Kane.

However, the record producer fired O’Day and Wanita “D. Woods” Woodgett from the group in 2008, as captured on the show.

O’Day would have been the second member of Danity Kane to testify against him. Prosecutors revealed Thursday that Dawn Richard, 41, will be their next witness following Cassie Ventura’s bombshell testimony.

The California-native has long been vocal about her experiences with Diddy, accusing him of attempting to silence her through nondisclosure agreements and has spoken about alleged mistreatment during her time in Danity Kane.

In a 2022 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, O’Day claimed she was fired from Danity Kane for not doing “what was expected” of her — “not talent-wise but in other areas.”

She celebrated Diddy’s September 2024 arrest on X, writing: "The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter.”

"Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing,” she added.

Diddy’s trial resumes Monday.