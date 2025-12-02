Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aubrey O’Day discussed her exit from Danity Kane in Netflix’s new docuseries about disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning, produced by Combs’s longtime rival 50 Cent, claims to deliver a “staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend and convicted offender,” and offer viewers previously unreleased footage of Combs and his inner circle.

O’Day is among Combs’s former collaborators to be interviewed in the documentary, in which she recalls her rise on Diddy’s MTV singing competition series, Making the Band. Along with Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex, Aundrea Fimbres and D. Woods, O’Day was part of the original five members of Danity Kane, formed by Combs.

“Diddy made it clear that I was ‘the looker,'” O’Day says in The Reckoning. “I remember that phrase a lot. He was separating me and there was a different set of expectations from me, and I just naturally float into the grooming.”

O’Day goes on to read out an email she received from Combs, which she said also contained pictures of his penis.

open image in gallery Aubrey O'Day in 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' ( Courtesy of Netflix )

open image in gallery Sexual Misconduct Diddy ( 2020 Invision )

“‘I don’t wanna just f*** you. I wanna turn you out. I can see you being with some motherfucker that you tell what to do. I make my woman do what I tell her to do, and she loves it. I just want — and like — to do things different. I’mma finish watching this porn and finish masturbating. I’ll think of you, happy face. If you change your mind and get ready to do what I say, hit me. Happy face. God bless, Diddy. God is the greatest,’” Combs allegedly wrote in the email.

“This is your boss at your work sending you that e-mail,” she says. “What happens in real life to anyone else? Your boss gets fired. Six months later, I was fired. I absolutely felt that I was fired for not participating sexually, but I also found out later that [fellow Danity Kane member] Dawn [Richard] and Puff were recording a different project. I was the star of the show, and Puff needed to move that entire audience over to a new project.”

Diddy fired O’Day and Wanita “D. Woods” Woodgett from the group in 2008, as captured on Making the Band.

When asked about the allegations, Combs’ legal counsel said in a statement to Variety: “We’re not going to comment on individual claims being repeated in the documentary. Many of the people featured have longstanding personal grievances, financial motives, or credibility issues that have been documented for years.

“Several of these stories have already been addressed in court filings, and others were never raised in any legal forum because they’re simply not true. The project was built around a one-sided narrative led by a publicly admitted adversary, and it repeats allegations without context, evidence, or verification Sean Combs will continue to address legitimate matters through the legal process, not through a biased Netflix production.”

The documentary comes months after Combs was found guilty in July on two counts tied to prostitution, but acquitted on the most serious charges in his sex trafficking trial at a federal court in New York City.

The convictions cap his public downfall after a trial in which his penchant for kinky sex “freak-offs” was aired almost daily, but also serve as a win for the music icon, who was found not guilty of other charges that could have led to life imprisonment.