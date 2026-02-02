The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer sees Miranda reuniting with ‘one of the Emilys’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has arrived, reuniting the film’s razor-tongued fashion elite nearly 20 years after the original.

Stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci all return in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which shows Hathaway’s Andy Sachs crossing paths once again with Streep’s formidable fashion editor Miranda Priestly as the pair appear set for a renewed clash inside the fashion world.

Andy is introduced as “one of the Emilys” to her former boss who doesn’t appear to remember her. She also reunites with former colleague Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) who now works as an executive at a luxury conglomerate with the kind of advertising budget Miranda needs to keep her magazine afloat, as the editor struggles amid the industry’s decline.

“Runway: It is not just a magazine. It’s a global icon. A winding road that brings us back together again,” says Nigel, Runway magazine’s art director.

open image in gallery Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci in The Devil Wears Prada 2 ( YouTube/20th Century Fox )

open image in gallery Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada 2 ( YouTube/20th Century Fox )

The original comedy-drama, an adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name, followed Hathaway’s Andy Sachs as an aspiring journalist hired as co-assistant at a major New York fashion magazine, only to be mistreated by her demanding editor.

The movie made over $326m at the international box office and Streep was nominated for best actress by the Screen Actors Guild.

Weisberger published a sequel to the novel in 2013, Revenge Wears Prada, while the film was transformed into a musical which premiered on the West End in 2024.

Excitement for the sequel’s release continues to build as Streep and Tucci were recently spotted sitting front row at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week. The event was also attended by former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, creating a viral moment in which the fictional magazine editor came up against the role’s real-life inspiration.

Some fans have reacted to Miranda not remembering Andy or Emily as hints that she has dementia, while others have simply pointed out how on character it is for her to use that as a power play against her former assistants.

“I know they want to make it look like she doesn’t care about people to the point she forgot Andy and Emily but it actually looks like she has dementia,” said one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

“Media literacy is dead. It’s a running gag. Plus it’s Miranda's way of asserting power and control over the assistant that got away – the one that chose to leave. How is that not obvious??!?!” wrote another.

In October, Lady Gaga was spotted on the set of the film, though it is unclear who she will be playing. Other new actors confirmed for the sequel include Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Brammall, comedian Caleb Hearon, and Broadway stars Helen J Shen and Conrad Ricamora.

Kenneth Branagh joined the cast as well to play Miranda’s husband.

Speaking about shooting the film, Blunt said she found stepping back into the world of high fashion to be a “rude awakening”.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is to be released on 1 May 2026.