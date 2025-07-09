Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Devil Wears Prada sequel is reportedly adding several new cast members as production of the highly anticipated film proceeds apace.

Simone Ashley, best known for playing Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, is joining the cast, sources told Deadline. Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak, and The Sex Lives of College Girls star Pauline Chalamet are also playing unspecified roles, according to a report in Variety.

Joining them are Broadway stars Helen J Shen and Conrad Ricamora and comedian Caleb Hearon.

It was announced last year that Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway would be reprising their characters from the iconic film.

Kenneth Branagh joined the cast recently as well to play the husband of fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, played by Streep.

open image in gallery Simone Ashley is reportedly joining The Devil Wears Prada sequel ( Getty )

David Frankel is directing the sequel, which reportedly follows Miranda Priestly struggling amid the decline of the magazine industry. The movie sees the formidable editor forced to reconcile with her former assistant Emily Charlton, played by Blunt, who now works as an executive at a luxury conglomerate with the kind of advertising budget Priestly needs.

The original comedy drama, released in 2006, was based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name. It followed Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist hired as co-assistant at a major New York fashion magazine, only to be mistreated by her demanding editor.

The movie made over $326m at the international box office and Streep was nominated for the best actress award by the Screen Actors Guild.

Weisberger published a sequel to the novel in 2013, Revenge Wears Prada, while the film was transformed into a musical which premiered on the West End in 2024.

open image in gallery It was announced last year that Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway would be reprising their characters from the iconic film ( 20th Century Fox )

The character of Priestly was considered to have been at least partially inspired by former Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who Weisberger worked for as a personal assistant. Wintour announced at the end of June she was stepping down from her role after leading the publication for 37 years.

Blunt and Hathaway reunited for Variety’s Actors on Actors series in 2023 and reflected on their time working alongside Streep.

Blunt said she couldn’t stop laughing while making the film as her character “was so horrible” to Hathaway’s “most of the time”.

“We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie,” she said. “I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to be released in the summer of 2026.