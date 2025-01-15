Dave Grohl spends birthday cooking for families displaced by LA fires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl spent his birthday this week preparing food for firefighters and families displaced by the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

The former Nirvana drummer turned 56 on Tuesday (January 14).

In footage posted to Instagram Stories by homelessness charity Feed The Streets LA, Grohl could be seen stirring a batch of chili and moving supplies.

In a separate post, Feed The Streets LA wrote: “The city is burning, we must do our part to look after our neighbors. We salute the volunteers, sending good energy to those displaced, and honor the [firefighters].”

Grohl lives in Encino, a neighbourhood in the San Fernando Valley that was threatened with evacuation over the weekend due to the Palisades fire but was ultimately kept safe by firefighters. In the past week many people have lost their homes, including high-profile residents like Anthony Hopkins, Mandy Moore, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake and Eugene Levy.

Grohl is a longtime supporter of Feed The Streets LA. In March 2023, he volunteered with the organization to help feed homeless people during a period of severe weather. That came just a month after the musician spent 16 hours cooking barbeque with The Hope Mission in downtown Los Angeles.

Dave Grohl preparing chili with Feed The Streets LA on January 14, 2025 ( Feed The Streets LA/Instagram )

Last year, Grohl became embroiled in scandal after revealing that he had fathered a child “outside of his marriage.”

In a post on Instagram he admitted to having a child with a woman other than his wife Jordyn Blum, writing: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.”

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he continued. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Grohl didn’t disclose any further details about the new baby or the mother of the child.

The rock star first met Blum at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in 2001. They share three daughters, Violet, Harper and Ophelia.

Grohl had long been a self-avowed family man, often noting that he hates to spend time away from his family while touring. He recalled to Time in 2009: “I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days.”

“It’s changed everything that I do,” he said at the time. “When you have kids, you see life through different eyes.”