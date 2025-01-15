LA fires live updates: ‘Dangerous’ winds return as residents are warned over threat of new wildfires
Officials warn that Angelenos are ‘not out of the woods’ with the Santa Ana winds expected to pick up Wednesday, fanning the flames of the Palisades and Eaton blazes raging through southern California
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Bruising Santa Ana winds have returned to Los Angeles County early Wednesday, as the death toll from the still-raging wildfires sits at 25.
Forecasters again declared a “particularly dangerous situation” – the most extreme advance warning also used when violent tornadoes are possible – with local wind gusts expected to reach up to 60mph in the mountains.
The Palisades and Eaton fires are now among the most destructive in Southern California’s history, and progress on containing the blazes has been slow in the windy weather.
The Palisades Fire has torn across nearly 24,000 acres and was 18 percent contained. The Eaton Fire is 35 percent contained after burning more than 14,000 acres.
While Wednesday is expected to be “the last really windy day,” Red Flag conditions continue until 6 p.m. PST due to very low humidity.
While tens of thousands still are unable to return to their homes, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive order on Tuesday to start the rebuilding process.
“This unprecedented natural disaster warrants an unprecedented response that will expedite the rebuilding of homes, businesses and communities,” she said in a post on social media.
“We will do everything we can to get Angelenos back home,” Bass said.
A woman offered to buy an LA bride their wedding gown amid fires — then 200 people agreed to donate theirs
A kind-hearted woman on TikTok has inspired a movement to help brides impacted by the deadly and ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.
Since the fires first sparked on January 7, more than 12,000 structures have been scorched and at least 153,000 people have been displaced, forced to leave their homes, memories, and possessions behind.
For Kelly Mosser, a marketing founder based in New York City, the devastating natural disaster left her with thoughts of how she would handle being suddenly placed under an evacuation order.
Between picture books, souvenirs, and boxes full of memorabilia, many people online have revealed the necessities and small valuables they gathered before they were forced out the door. But with the exception of Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh revealing she wasn’t able to salvage her wedding gown, Mosser noticed not many affected brides have spoken out to confirm whether they took their dresses with them.
A woman offered to buy an LA bride their wedding gown amid fires
Kelly Mosser reaches out to brides in need after over 12,000 structures were destroyed in the deadly wildfires
More than 88,000 California customers have no power
More than 88,000 California customers remain without power early Wednesday morning, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.
And, over 33,000 of them are in Los Angeles County.
Kansas Republican says Trump should ‘absolutely' tell California to repeal climate rules to receive wildfire aid
Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall told Fox Business host Stuart Varney on Wednesday that president-elect Donald Trump should force California to repeal climate regulations in order to receive wildfire aid.
“Absolutely,” he said.
Critical fire weather conditions driven by Santa Ana winds are possible again next week, forecasters say
Winds expected to ease after Wednesday, forecasters say
While Wednesday will be “noticeably windier than yesterday” in Los Angeles County, forecasters shared some good news in the early morning hours.
“The good news is that the winds through the Santa Monica mtns will be focused on the western third of the range far away from the Palisades Fire,” the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office wrote. “The upper reaches of the Eaton fire may see an increase in winds but this is not a for sure situation.”
The “really good news,” it said, is that Wednesday will be the “last really windy day,” with a decrease seen this afternoon. Advisory level gusts should conclude by 3 p.m. PST. Red Flag conditions will continue through the evening, with extra critical fire conditions continuing until winds subside.
Watch: Home security camera footage shows terrifying moment LA wildfire consumes property
Home security camera footage shows terrifying moment LA wildfire consumes property
A Los Angeles resident appeared away from home when their security camera system recorded the house being consumed by flames from a major wildfire. Ring footage from 9 January showed the property's patio deck engulfed by the Palisades Fire; the blaze has been recorded as the most destructive in LA's history, with at least 1,000 structures destroyed. Firefighters are bracing for the return of ferocious Santa Ana winds that are expected to fan the flames of massive wildfires raging across Southern California, as the death toll climbs to at least 25 people.
Watch: Moment Paris Hilton fosters wildfire run-away from animal shelter
Paris Hilton fosters dog displaced by Los Angeles wildfires
Paris Hilton fostered a dog that was displaced after Los Angeles wildfires forced its owners to hand it over to a shelter. The media personality, 43, has been volunteering at Pasadena Humane Society, an animal shelter helping pets and their owners affected by the blazes. Hilton evacuated her Malibu home before the property was destroyed this week in the fast-moving California fires. She also appeared in an Instagram video for the non-profit organization, fronting an appeal to reunite a cat with its owners.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments