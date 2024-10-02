Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has called for nuance and understanding over the shock revelation that rock singer Dave Grohl had fathered a child outside of his marriage.

Earlier this month, the Foo Fighters frontman, 55, admitted to cheating on his wife of 19 years, Jordyn Blum, and fathering a baby girl.

In a statement shared to his social media, Grohl promised to be a “loving and supporting parent” to the child while saying he was “doing everything” he could to regain his family’s trust and “earn their forgiveness”.

“It’s so messy, 100 percent messy,” Taylor, 50, said during a recent appearance on the Your Mom’s House podcast. “I know Dave Grohl. He is one of the nicest people on the planet.”

Taylor agree that “mistakes were made” by Grohl, as he suggested that he might have shared the news with the public to “get ahead” of the situation.

“Obviously, it’s very irresponsible. I know there are a lot of disappointed fans out there because of the image he’s developed,” he said “But I have to remind people that we’re not perfect. He was one of the last people to really have that image.”

open image in gallery Corey Taylor weighed in on the scandal ( Getty )

Until recent events, Grohl was dubbed by many as “the nicest guy in rock” and was known for his outgoing, enthusiastic personality.

“This [siutation does] not mean he’s not a nice person, because I happen to know him as a person. It means he’s got f***ing issues and he f***ed up,” Taylor said. “He’s not perfect.

“It is going to be very difficult for his family. I’m not gonna make any assumptions about why or how it happened. I’m sober, but at the same time, I’ve gone through my own s***.”

open image in gallery Corey Taylor says Dave Grohl ‘f***ed up’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

Grohl and Blum have been married since 2003 and share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

The “Learn to Fly” singer has not disclosed the identity of the mother of his new child or any further details.

Weeks after his announcement, Foo Fighters cancelled their headline show at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

“Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s Soundside Music Festival,” the band announced in a statement on 26 September. “Please check the festival website for more information.”

No reason was given for the cancellation. Jack White and rock band Greta Van Fleet were announced as new co-headliners by the festival.