Coldplay have officially announced the Asia dates for their Music of the Spheres world tour.

Here is what you need to know to get your hands on tickets.

Which countries are Coldplay performing in?

According to the announcement made by the band on social media, Coldplay will be playing at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 11 January 2025 followed by two shows in Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium on 18 and 19 January.

The band will then head to Hong Kong to play at the Kai Tak Stadium on 9, 11 and 12 April 2025, ending the tour with shows in Seoul’s Goyang Stadium on 16, 18, 19, and 22 April.

When will tickets go on sale?

Fans can try their luck with tickets at presales for the Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong dates. Fans heading to Mumbai will only have the general sale to look forward to.

For Seoul, the presale will start on 24 September at 12pm local time and the general sale on 27 September at 12pm local time.

Hong Kong will have the presale on 7 October at 10am local time as well as an opportunity to buy the Klook package experience on 8 October at 10am local time. General ticket sales begin for the city on 10 October at 10am local time.

General ticket sales for Mumbai begin on 22 September at 12pm local time.

How can you register for the presale and get access?

Fans can register for the presale on Coldplay’s official website here before 9am BST on 23 September.

They will receive an email granting them access to the presale the night before it begins in each nation.

How many tickets can you buy?

There is a limit of four tickets per buyer.

Where can you buy the general sale tickets?

Tickets for Mumbai will be sold on the tour’s official ticketing partner Book My Show.

Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong tickets will be available on the respective country’s Live Nation website.

Coldplay release a limited number of “infinity tickets” for every show, priced at the local currency equivalent of £20. The catch is the seats are completely random and can be anywhere from the floor to the back row and will only be disclosed during ticket pickup on the day of the show.

Infinity tickets are only available to buy in pairs and at a maximum of two tickets per person.

This will be Coldplay’s first performance in India after the 2016 show at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. They will be returning to Hong Kong for the first time since 2009 and last performed in Abu Dhabi in 2016 and Seoul in 2017.

The announcement makes mention of a mystery guest at each show. Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna was announced as a support act for Abu Dhabi, while the mystery performers for other Asia dates have not been revealed yet.

The new dates follow the release of Coldplay’s 10th record, Moon Music, scheduled for release on 4 October.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival ( PA Wire )

Coldplay have also announced that 10 per cent of the band’s proceeds from the sale of tickets for their shows in London and Hull in 2025 will be donated to the Music Venue Trust, a charitable organisation that supports UK grassroots music venues and emerging artists.

The band pledged to power the production for their Wembley shows with 100 per cent solar, wind and kinetic energy, collected at the venue and elsewhere in the UK and delivered by a specially designed electric battery system.

In June, Coldplay revealed that their Music of the Spheres show had, at that point, produced 59 per cent less CO2 emissions than their previous stadium tour between 2016 to 2017.