Coldplay announce massive UK stadium tour with a twist

Coldplay have announced that they will perform eight stadium shows in London and Hull next year, signalling their only live UK and European performances for 2025.

The British pop-rock band, who headlined Glastonbury Festival in June, recently completed their huge 2024 European tour in support of their latest album, Music of the Spheres. The new dates will follow the release of their forthcoming 10th record, Moon Music, scheduled for release on 4 October.

Announcing the new shows on Tuesday (17 September), Coldplay revealed that 50 per cent of tickets to the band’s first ever shows in Hull would go to local fans with the postcodes HU, YO, DN or LN, when they go on sale via Ticketmaster and Seetickets at 9am on Friday 27 September.

A pre-sale will be open to fans who order Moon Music from the official Coldplay UK or EU stores; those who have already pre-ordered the album from the UK or EU store will be automatically eligible. The pre-sale begins at 9am on Thursday 26 September.

In a surprise for the music industry, Coldplay have also announced that 10 per cent of the band’s proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Music Venue Trust, a charitable organisation that supports UK grassroots music venues and emerging artists.

The band first shared the news by placing a poster in the window of the Dublin Castle in Camden, London, the scene of their first ever live gig in February 1988.

Social media users are speculating what this poster featured on Coldplay's Instagram stories could mean for Hull 👀



The band shared posters from their first ever gig at the Dublin Castle in 1998, when they were called The Coldplay with some extra notes. pic.twitter.com/SyW1P2DWTg — BBC East Yorkshire (@looknorthBBC) September 16, 2024

Donations to the Music Venue Trust will also be made by concert promoters SJM Concerts, Metropolis Music and Live Nation; the band’s booking agent WME; the venues Wembley Stadium and Hull Craven Park; and the official ticket agents, Ticketmaster, See Tickets and AXS.

Mark Davyd, CEO of the Music Venue Trust, said in a statement: “Coldplay are the perfect example of a UK band who came through the grassroots circuit on their way to worldwide stadium-filling success.

“It’s fantastic to see them celebrating their own pathway to Wembley by giving back to the grassroots music venues that supported them and recognising the artists and promoters that are struggling more than ever to build their own careers.

“Through our partnership with Save Our Scene – who introduced us to Coldplay last year – this money will go directly into work that ensures communities right across the country will continue to have access to great live music on their doorstep.”

Chris Martin performs during Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour, 2024 ( Anna Lee )

He concluded: “The band’s support really will stop venues closing, make tours happen and bring the joy of live music to thousands of people. After months of discussing Coldplay’s potential support around these UK shows with them, we’re so happy and grateful that the news is finally out there!”

In another world first for a stadium show, Coldplay have pledged to power the production for their Wembley shows with 100 per cent solar, wind and kinetic energy, collected at the venue and elsewhere in the UK and delivered by a specially designed electric battery system.

In June, Coldplay revealed that their Music of the Spheres show had, at that point, produced 59 per cent less CO2e emissions than their previous stadium tour between 2016 to 2017.

The band have also overseen the planting of nine million trees, with a further one million to be planted before the end of the year.

Coldplay are expanding their sustainability efforts to their album: physical copies of Moon Music will be made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles.