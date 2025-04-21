Green Day fire back at Charli XCX’s Coachella dig: ‘Actual headliner’
Charli XCX was pictured wearing a ‘Miss Should Be Headliner’ sash at her Coachella afterparty
Green Day have hit back with a playful jab at Charli XCX after she wore an accessory suggesting she should be headlining Coachella’s Saturday lineup.
Following her Weekend 1 performance at the Southern California desert music festival, the 32-year-old British pop star was pictured wearing a “Miss Should Be Headliner” sash at her afterparty.
Her stunt later went viral, with several fans interpreting it as a dig at the iconic rock band, who performed the festival’s main stage immediately after her.
The “American Idiot” band has since responded to the “Apple” singer’s statement with a picture of their own, showing drummer Tré Cool wearing a sash made out of toilet paper with the words “Actual Headliner” written across it.
Charli took their retort in her stride, replying, “Obsessed” to the photo on X.
Green Day had already referenced Charli XCX’s jab during their performance earlier that evening when frontman Billie Joe Armstrong was seen sporting a neon green “Brat” hat in support of the pop star’s chart-topping studio album.
Charli XCX included the photo of Armstrong sporting the hat in her Instagram recap post of the weekend’s events.
Coachella, which concluded its 2025 edition over Easter weekend, also saw Lady Gaga and Post Malone headline Friday and Sunday, respectively.
The former was praised by fans for her deft handling of a tricky microphone malfunction during the opening minutes of her second headlining set. As she began singing her latest hit single, “Abracadabra,” Gaga’s head mic started to glitch and kept cutting off throughout the track.
The “Poker Face” hitmaker, however, appeared unperturbed by the issue, continuing to sing and execute her tricky choreography while suspended on top of a towering dress-like structure.
Other major artists on the Coachella 2025 lineup included Missy Elliott, Benson Boone, White Lotus star and BLACKPINK member LISA, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd and Shaboozey.
Meanwhile, Weekend 2 festivalgoers were treated to a performance by Ed Sheeran, who stepped in as a last-minute replacement for FKA twigs on the Saturday lineup. Her Weekend 1 slot was taken over by the rock band Weezer.
In other Coachella news, British singer-songwriter Lola Young ran off stage midway through her Weekend 1 set after the California heat made her feel sick.
“Not me doing my first Coachella & gagging & throwing up all the way through the set,” the “Messy” singer said of the incident on TikTok. “I was nervous guys and it was 40 bloody degrees.”
