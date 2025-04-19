Lady Gaga praised for handling microphone malfunction during Coachella set

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lady Gaga has been applauded by fans after her deft handling of a tricky microphone malfunction during the opening minutes of her second Coachella headline set.

The pop icon, 39, took to the festival stage in Indio, California, on Friday night (18 April) for her second headline performance, after earning acclaim from fans and critics for her set last week.

But as she began to tackle her second song, recent single “Abracadabra”, Gaga’s head mic started to glitch and kept cutting off throughout the track.

The Oscar winner appeared unperturbed by the issue, continuing to sing and execute her tricky choreography while suspended on top of a towering dress-like structure.

Then, as she descended through the giant dress, she seamlessly picked up a handheld microphone to replace the broken piece of tech.

She then continued with the rest of the song, dancing with the microphone in one hand and a cane in the other, before performing the next track on her setlist, the 2011 single “Judas”.

open image in gallery Gaga continued her performance using a hand mic while she waited to receive a new head mic ( YouTube: Coachella )

A few moments later, after a quick costume change, the singer reemerged with a brand new head mic and continued to perform the rest of the set without any issues.

Gaga acknowledged the problems later in the evening with a quip to the crowd, telling the festival audience: “I’m sorry my mic was broken for a second. At least you know I sing live.”

The musician received plenty of praise on social media for the way she dealt with the incident, with fans suggesting that the mishap only served as proof of her talent.

“This microphone mishap is the best thing that could happen!!!” said one X/Twitter user. “Everyone WILL be talking about it.”

“Seeing Lady Gaga's mic malfunction and she managed to perform with a regular microphone with ease just proves how amazing at improv she is,” another wrote. “I really enjoyed seeing how she managed to salvage the performance, and it makes me respect her even more.”

“Gaga the professional even with the malfunctioning microphone,” a third said.

“Lady Gaga's microphone cutting out within 30 seconds of her starting her performance and then she was given a hand microphone and readjusted perfectly.........THATS MOTHER,” another added.

After Gaga’s first performance last week, the star was hailed for cementing her status among the festival’s greatest headline performers.

The musician told her fans that she had wanted to “make a romantic gesture” towards them by building “an opera house in the desert”.

Her set marks the second time she has headlined the Californian festival, having previously topped the bill back in 2017.