Chappell Roan splits from Wasserman talent agency after CEO is named in Epstein files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grammy-winning songstress Chappell Roan has split from her talent agency after the company’s founder and CEO was named in the Epstein files.

The Good Luck, Babe! singer confirmed on Instagram that she was breaking with Wasserman Music, after emails between Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, and CEO Casey Wasserman came to light.

“I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well,” Roan wrote on her story. “No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values.”

open image in gallery Chappell Roan has revealed that she has parted ways with her talent agency after its CEO was named in the Epstein files ( AP )

Her decision comes after Wasserman’s emails with Maxwell were released as part of a huge tranche of Epstein documents that were unsealed in January 2026.

In one email, Wasserman appears to tell Maxwell that he wants to arrange a “massage” with her.

“Where are you, I miss you,” he wrote. “I will be in nyc for 4 days starting april 22...can we book that massage now?”

In another email, Maxwell asks Wasserman about renting a house in California before making an emotional confession.

“I can't sleep - where are you when I need you?” she wrote.

The emails are all dated as having been sent in 2003, which is three years before Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on charges of child sex offences.

open image in gallery Casey Wasserman has denied having any business association with Epstein and has apologized for his correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell ( AP )

Wasserman, who is set to oversee the planning for the 2028 LA Olympics, has not been charged or accused of any criminal wrongdoing in the Epstein case.

He said in a recent statement that he “never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein."

"I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell,” he added, noting that the allegations had not come to light at the time. He also said he was “terribly sorry” for having “any association” with Maxwell or Epstein.

In light of the emails, Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, said that her departure from Wasserman can create “change” in the music business.

“Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity,” Roan wrote on Instagram. “This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust.”

Wasserman is home to a slew of A-list artists, including Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Lord, Imagine Dragons, Pharrell and Coldplay.

Billie Eilish, singer of the smash hit Birds of a Feather, was the first major name to depart from Wasserman. She left the firm in 2024, after the company’s CEO was named in a serial cheating scandal.

A Daily Mail report alleged that Wasserman had conducted a series of affairs with his employees, showering them with Louboutin shoes, La Perla Lingerie, and even Range Rover trucks. The music executive did not reply to the outlet’s request for comment at the time.

open image in gallery Chappell Roan is a Grammy-winning singer, known for her hits Pink Pony Club and Good Luck Babe! ( AP )

The Independent has contacted Wasserman and Chappell Roan for comment.

The singer’s sudden departure from her management group is the latest controversy in which Chappell Roan has found herself at the centre.

In 2024, she ignited an internet firestorm by comparing becoming famous to having an “abusive ex-husband.”

She made the comments during an interview with The Face, while speaking about the harassment and bullying that she had faced online. Roan also confirmed that she had been stalked by obsessive fans after becoming famous.

The performer was forced to battle another controversy that same year, after she refused to endorse former Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

“F*** Trump for f***ing real, but f*** some of the s*** that has gone down in the Democratic party that has failed people like me and you,” she raged, before later confirming that she would vote for Kamala.

Chappell Roan also refused to perform at a pride celebration at the White House during the Biden administration, arguing that the government had not yet delivered on “liberty, justice, and freedom for all.”