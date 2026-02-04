Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The International Olympic Committee showed no interest on Wednesday in putting pressure on Casey Wasserman, chair of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, over personal emails released in the latest Jeffrey Epstein files.

Wasserman has faced calls from lawmakers and those in political circles in Los Angeles to step down as chair of the city’s Olympic project, a role he has led since he was first a hosting candidate 11 years ago.

International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry was asked on Wednesday if Wasserman was still the right person to oversee the next Summer Games in light of flirtatious emails in 2003 exchanged with Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

"From the IOC point of view, the (organizing committee) and how they are structured is not something we are going to get involved into," Coventry said.

The IOC leader spoke at a news conference one day after she shared a stage with Wasserman when the Los Angeles organizing team updated Olympic officials on their hosting plans.

Coventry further added: "He has put out a statement and there is really nothing else for me to add."

In a statement Saturday, Wasserman said: "I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell," adding it was "long before her horrific crimes came to light."

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on five counts of sex trafficking and abuse of minors, and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Mr Wasserman is expected to remain in Milan with his LA team until after the opening ceremony of the Winter Games on Friday evening.