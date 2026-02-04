Olympic president makes it clear she supports LA28 chair Casey Wasserman over Epstein ties
In a statement Saturday, Wasserman said: ‘I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell’
The International Olympic Committee showed no interest on Wednesday in putting pressure on Casey Wasserman, chair of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, over personal emails released in the latest Jeffrey Epstein files.
Wasserman has faced calls from lawmakers and those in political circles in Los Angeles to step down as chair of the city’s Olympic project, a role he has led since he was first a hosting candidate 11 years ago.
International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry was asked on Wednesday if Wasserman was still the right person to oversee the next Summer Games in light of flirtatious emails in 2003 exchanged with Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.
"From the IOC point of view, the (organizing committee) and how they are structured is not something we are going to get involved into," Coventry said.
The IOC leader spoke at a news conference one day after she shared a stage with Wasserman when the Los Angeles organizing team updated Olympic officials on their hosting plans.
Coventry further added: "He has put out a statement and there is really nothing else for me to add."
In a statement Saturday, Wasserman said: "I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell," adding it was "long before her horrific crimes came to light."
Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on five counts of sex trafficking and abuse of minors, and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.
Mr Wasserman is expected to remain in Milan with his LA team until after the opening ceremony of the Winter Games on Friday evening.
