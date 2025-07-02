BTS announce date of long-awaited comeback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

K-pop group BTS has officially confirmed that their highly-anticipated return as a full group will be in spring 2026.

Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook made the announcement on Tuesday, during a 30-minute livestream on the online fan platform WeVerse that saw more than 7 million views. This was the first time all seven members have been on a broadcast together since September 2022, when they announced they were going on a hiatus as a group and focus on solo activities.

“We’re planning to release a new group album next spring,” frontman RM said.

“Starting in July, all seven of us will gather and begin preparations. Since this is a full-group album, it will reflect everyone’s thoughts. We’re approaching it with the mindset of going back to our roots.

“We’re planning a world tour to go along with the new album. We’ll be visiting different parts of the world, so please look forward to it,” he added.

The new album will be their first since the 2022 anthology Proof, and the 2020 studio album Be. The band last performed together at their concert in Busan in October 2022, following which their management label, BigHit Music, announced that all seven members would fulfil their mandatory military service.

South Korea requires all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 to spend 18 months in active service. However, the law allows exemptions for people with exceptional achievements in fields like sports or classical arts. In 2019, lawmakers who wanted BTS exempted from service argued they had made significant contributions to South Korea’s economy as well as its global recognition and prestige.

open image in gallery K-pop boy band BTS member Jin (C) waves after being discharged from his mandatory military service next to fellow BTS members RM (R) and Jimin (L) outside a military base in Yeoncheon on 12 June, 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery FILE - Members of the K-pop supergroup BTS from left, V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing at the White House, Tuesday, 31 May 2022, in Washington ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In 2020, the law was revised to let globally recognised K-pop stars postpone their service until they turned 30, which led to a debate over whether exemptions should also be extended to prominent entertainers like BTS.

Jin, the oldest member of the band and the first of them to enlist, was discharged in June 2024 and J-Hope in October the same year.

June 2025 marked the end of military service for the remaining five BTS members: RM and V were discharged on 10 June 10, followed by Jimin and Jung Kook the next day, while Suga completed his alternative service on 21 June.

Since 2022, the band members have focused on various solo projects, both before and after returning from their military service.

Jin, who released two solo albums, Happy in November 2024 and Echo in May 2025, since his return, just started his solo tour in June, with shows across Asia, North America, and Europe.

The band said they might follow Jin as he heads to different locations for his tour, to begin production on the new album and prepare for the tour.