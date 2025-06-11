Jimin and Jungkook complete military service to pave way for BTS reunion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from South Korea’s military on Wednesday after completing their mandatory service.

They had enlisted in December 2023, a day after fellow K-pop group members RM and V, who were discharged on Tuesday.

Jin, the oldest member of the band and the first of them to enlist, was discharged in June 2024 and J-Hope in October.

Suga is the only bandmate left to finish his military service. He is currently posted in a nonactive duty role due to a shoulder injury and is expected to complete his service on 21 June.

The seven-member group has been on a hiatus since 2022 to complete their service. However, they each released solo albums and some heading on tours in the meantime.

South Korea requires all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 to spend 18 months in active service.

open image in gallery BTS members Jimin and Jungkook were officially discharged from South Korea’s military on Wednesday ( AFP via Getty )

While the group and their management label, BigHit Music, discouraged fans from attending the discharge of Jimin and Jungkook, hundreds of fans reportedly attended the ceremony.

Still dressed in their military fatigues, Jimin and Jungkook thanked their fans who had gathered at the Yeoncheon Public Stadium in Gyeonggi Province with a short message.

“To the seniors who went before us, the juniors still in service, the comrades who were discharged earlier, and the officers who looked after us, thank you for taking care of us,” Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jung Kook, said.

“Actually, it’s been so long since I’ve been in front of cameras, and I didn’t even put on makeup, so I’m a bit embarrassed. I don’t know what to say.”

“It’s been a long time starting from Corona to our military service, thank you so much for waiting for us. Now that we’ve been discharged, we can continue drawing the picture that we have started,” Jimin, real name Park Ji Min, added. “We will prepare and show you an even better version of ourselves.”

open image in gallery Fans of BTS members RM and V gather at an outdoor sporting facility in Chuncheon ( AFP via Getty )

At his own discharge in Chuncheon earlier, frontman RM, real name Kim Nam Joon, said: “Now, I am ready to hit the ground running again as RM of BTS. Thank you to everyone who waited and looked after us.”

RM, who had first shown up playing the saxophone at Jin’s discharge ceremony, did the same at his own, belting out the main theme song from the anime Detective Conan.

V, whose real name is Kim Tae Hyung, asked fans to “wait a little bit longer, we will return with a really amazing performance”.

The discharge of BTS members coincides with Festa, the annual celebration of the group’s debut anniversary, heightening fan excitement for the event this year.

Even though a proper comeback as a band is not expected until 2026, June is packed with events and solo releases building anticipation among their fanbase, known as Army.

Fans are especially looking forward to J-Hope’s encore concert on 13 and 14 June as he ends his 31-show world tour. There is speculation that the recently discharged members might make surprise appearances.

open image in gallery BTS members RM, bottom, and V react after being discharged from mandatory military service ( AP )

South Korea’s mandatory enlistment law allows exemptions for people with exceptional achievements in fields like sports or classical arts. In 2019, lawmakers who wanted BTS exempted from service argued they had made significant contributions to South Korea’s economy as well as its global recognition and prestige.

In 2020, the law was revised to let globally recognised K-pop stars postpone their service until they turned 30, which led to a debate over whether exemptions should also be extended to prominent entertainers like BTS.

However, shortly after the group’s last concert in Busan in October 2022, their label said that all seven members would fulfill their duties.