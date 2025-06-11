Jimin and Jungkook complete military service to pave way for BTS reunion
All members of K-pop band except Suga have now completed their mandatory military service
BTS members Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from South Korea’s military on Wednesday after completing their mandatory service.
They had enlisted in December 2023, a day after fellow K-pop group members RM and V, who were discharged on Tuesday.
Jin, the oldest member of the band and the first of them to enlist, was discharged in June 2024 and J-Hope in October.
Suga is the only bandmate left to finish his military service. He is currently posted in a nonactive duty role due to a shoulder injury and is expected to complete his service on 21 June.
The seven-member group has been on a hiatus since 2022 to complete their service. However, they each released solo albums and some heading on tours in the meantime.
South Korea requires all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 to spend 18 months in active service.
While the group and their management label, BigHit Music, discouraged fans from attending the discharge of Jimin and Jungkook, hundreds of fans reportedly attended the ceremony.
Still dressed in their military fatigues, Jimin and Jungkook thanked their fans who had gathered at the Yeoncheon Public Stadium in Gyeonggi Province with a short message.
“To the seniors who went before us, the juniors still in service, the comrades who were discharged earlier, and the officers who looked after us, thank you for taking care of us,” Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jung Kook, said.
“Actually, it’s been so long since I’ve been in front of cameras, and I didn’t even put on makeup, so I’m a bit embarrassed. I don’t know what to say.”
“It’s been a long time starting from Corona to our military service, thank you so much for waiting for us. Now that we’ve been discharged, we can continue drawing the picture that we have started,” Jimin, real name Park Ji Min, added. “We will prepare and show you an even better version of ourselves.”
At his own discharge in Chuncheon earlier, frontman RM, real name Kim Nam Joon, said: “Now, I am ready to hit the ground running again as RM of BTS. Thank you to everyone who waited and looked after us.”
RM, who had first shown up playing the saxophone at Jin’s discharge ceremony, did the same at his own, belting out the main theme song from the anime Detective Conan.
V, whose real name is Kim Tae Hyung, asked fans to “wait a little bit longer, we will return with a really amazing performance”.
The discharge of BTS members coincides with Festa, the annual celebration of the group’s debut anniversary, heightening fan excitement for the event this year.
Even though a proper comeback as a band is not expected until 2026, June is packed with events and solo releases building anticipation among their fanbase, known as Army.
Fans are especially looking forward to J-Hope’s encore concert on 13 and 14 June as he ends his 31-show world tour. There is speculation that the recently discharged members might make surprise appearances.
South Korea’s mandatory enlistment law allows exemptions for people with exceptional achievements in fields like sports or classical arts. In 2019, lawmakers who wanted BTS exempted from service argued they had made significant contributions to South Korea’s economy as well as its global recognition and prestige.
In 2020, the law was revised to let globally recognised K-pop stars postpone their service until they turned 30, which led to a debate over whether exemptions should also be extended to prominent entertainers like BTS.
However, shortly after the group’s last concert in Busan in October 2022, their label said that all seven members would fulfill their duties.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments