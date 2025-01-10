BTS member J-Hope announces first solo tour after completing military service
BTS member J-Hope will embark on his first solo tour next month
Smooth like butter, like a superstar about to hit the road. BTS member J-Hope will embark on his first solo tour next month.
The “Hope on the Stage” tour will kick off Feb. 28 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. He'll do three nights there, before heading to Brooklyn, New York; Chicago; Mexico City; San Antonio; Oakland, California; Los Angeles; Manila, Philippines; Saitama, Japan; Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Bangkok; Macau; Taipei, Taiwan; and Osaka, Japan.
The announcement was shared to J-Hope's social media accounts as well as on Weverse, an online fan platform owned by BTS management company Hybe.
According to Weverse, details surrounding the North American tour will arrive later, “due to the large-scale wildfires in California and their resulting impact on the region," the statement read. "We kindly ask for your understanding."
In October, J-Hope completed his 18-month compulsory military service in South Korea, having been the second member of BTS to join the country’s army.
“I was able to finish (the military service) heathy and safely thanks to my fans," he said in Korean at a press conference held at an army base in Wonju, South Korea. “Thank you so much for waiting and thank you for your cheering me on.”
In 2022, J-Hope became the first South Korean performer to headline Chicago's Lollapalooza festival.