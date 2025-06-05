Excitement builds among BTS fans for band’s reunion after military service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BTS fans are gearing up for the return of the K-pop group, with all remaining members set to complete their mandatory military service this month.

With members Jin and J-Hope already discharged and the others – Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook – due back from service in the coming days, the annual celebrations of the group’s debut anniversary have taken on a heightened sense of excitement. Even though a proper comeback as a band isn’t expected until 2026, June is packed with events and solo releases building anticipation among their fanbase, known as the Army.

RM and V will be discharged on 10 June, followed by Jimin and Jung Kook the following day. Suga, who has been fulfilling a non-active duty role due to a shoulder injury, will be discharged on 21 June.

open image in gallery BTS members Jin and J-Hope have already been discharged and the remaining – Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook – are due back this month ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery A fan visits a BTS pop-up store BTS in Seoul; Even though a proper comeback as a band isn’t expected until 2026, June is packed with events and solo releases ( AFP via Getty Images )

It all means that this year’s Festa, an annual event held by BTS to commemorate their 13 June debut, is one that fans are particularly looking forward to. The group and their management label, BigHit Music, usually begin celebrations from the beginning of the month, but there is speculation among fans about at least one of the members making a surprise appearance.

Additionally, with other members making special appearances at Jin’s discharge, armed with a saxophone, fans are hoping for similar candid reunions.

Industry observers speaking to Korean media have suggested a new album or a comeback tour is not likely this year due to the members needing time for post-discharge transitions and the amount of production work involved, especially since the band is known for writing and producing their music.

In a recent interview on Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show, J-Hope stayed elusive on concrete plans, saying: “We will quickly get together and talk about what BTS can do in the future. I think it's going to be a massive energy.”

The events kicked off on 1 June with the release of digital content for fans, including a mock broadcast by Jin and J-Hope revisiting the group’s milestones and photo shoots, but larger in-person events are set to place on 13 and 14 June at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, just outside Seoul.

Members have kept up solo activities, even as the group went on a two-year hiatus. Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok Jin, was the first to return from enlistment in June 2024 and has announced a concert set for the end of this month in Seoul. The tour itself is a spinoff of his solo variety series Run Seokjin, where he explored new hobbies and even hosted Tom Cruise for the promotional run of the latest Mission Impossible film.

After the Seoul concert, Jin will be setting off on a global tour, performing shows in Japan, US, UK, and the Netherlands. J-Hope, on the other hand, is ending his 31-show global tour with an encore concert on 13-14 June, where he is expected to debut new single “Killin’ It Girl” featuring GloRilla.

Both tours reportedly sold out within hours, and social media is awash with fans creating fan art, sharing their favourite memes and moments in dedicated communities, and even circulating fan-made merchandise.

BTS’s last full-group release was the 2022 anthology album Proof, and their most recent concert took place in October that year in Busan.