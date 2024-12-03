BTS member V reveals his beloved dog Yeontan has died

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

BTS member V has announced the death of his dog, Yeontan, in a heartfelt post.

The BTS vocalist, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, shared a statement on his Instagram Stories on Monday (December 2) about his dog’s passing.

“Actually, the reason I’m writing this post today is that recently, Yeontan has embarked on a long journey to the dog stars.” V wrote, per a translation by Soompi.

“I thought a lot about how to tell you this, but I felt it was right to share this news with ARMY, who have shown so much love for Yeontan,” he continued, referring to the name of the South Korean boy band’s fan club.

After encouraging his fans to think of Yeontan, V also urged them to express their appreciation for their loved ones.

“I think it would be nice if ARMYs could think of Yeontan once in a while so that he can be happy even on the stars,” the singer added. “I hope this will be a warm end of the year where you can tell your loved ones around you that you love him once more.”

BTS member V reveals his dog Yeontan has died ( @thv/Instagram )

V concluded: “I wish ARMY to always be healthy until the day we meet again! I love you. Thank you.”

He also shared a post on Instagram that included a series of videos and photos of the black and brown Pomeranian. The post also included pictures of the pair together, including one of V sweetly hugging his beloved dog.

“Mr. Kim Yeontan,” V simply wrote in the caption, alongside a black heart emoji.

He also re-shared the statement on his to his X/Twitter account, alongside the caption: “RIP YEONTAN.”

In response to his tweet, fans sent him messages of condolences.

“I’m so sorry for your loss, V,” one wrote. “May Yeontan rest in peace.”

“Sweet Pea, my condolences to you and your family. He is in good hands, in dog heaven. I know how you feel in some kind of way- hurt, but truly he’s fine. May a miracle step in your road, and that u find peace wherever u go, sweetie,” another added.

V first introduced his dog to the BTS family and the band’s fans in 2017. The singer has not only shared snaps of Yeontan on Instagram, but he also included the pup in his work. Yeontan made a Cameo in V’s 2019 music video for “Winter Bear,” and he was on the cover of his owner’s solo album, Layover, which came out last year.

Appearing on a Korean YouTube show in September 2023, V spoke about his dog’s health, revealing his pet “has a bad heart.” He revealed that Yeontan has had heart surgery twice, unsuccessfully, but that the Pomeranian’s “will... kept him alive.”