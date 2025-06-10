K-pop stars RM and V of BTS complete their mandatory service in South Korean military

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

K-pop superstars RM and V are the latest members of BTS to be discharged from South Korea's military after fulfilling their mandatory service.

They each saluted upon their release Tuesday in Chuncheon City as fans cheered.

The pair began their service in December 2023, while three other BTS members — Jin, J-Hope and Suga — were already months into their conscription.

Jin, the oldest member of the K-pop supergroup, was discharged from the army in June 2024. J-Hope was discharged in October. Jimin and JungKook are scheduled to be discharged Wednesday.

The seventh member, Suga, is fulfilling his duty as a social service agent, an alternative to military service. He is to be released later this month.

The seven BTS members plan to reunite as a group sometime in 2025.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 are required by law to perform 18-21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea.

The law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they have obtained top prizes in certain competitions and are assessed to have enhanced national prestige. K-pop stars and other entertainers aren’t subject to such privileges.

The BTS members were able to postpone their service, however, after the National Assembly revised the Military Service Act, allowing K-pop stars to delay their enlistment until age 30.

There was heated public debate over whether to offer special exemptions for BTS members, until the group’s management agency announced in 2022 that all seven members would fulfill their duties.

Sherman reported from New York.