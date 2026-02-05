Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barry Manilow has said he is postponing his Las Vegas residency, a month after revealing his lung cancer diagnosis.

The legendary “Copacabana” singer, 82, said in a statement on Wednesday that he was “recovering very well” after he had surgery but would need to push back his February residency at the Westgate Las Vegas to focus on getting better.

“I want to share an update with you all. I’m doing great and recovering very well after my surgery. I’ve been getting exercise and spending some time in the studio, which has been fantastic,” he said on Instagram.

“With my doctor’s guidance and recommendation, however, we have decided to postpone my residency dates at Westgate Las Vegas from 12-21 February so I can stay focused on healing and getting ready for the tour that’s kicking off at the end of February. Having a few extra weeks to rest and prepare is what the doctor ordered!”

In December, the day after his final charity Christmas concert in Palm Desert, California, Manilow revealed he had been diagnosed with lung cancer. The singer revealed that he repeatedly suffered from bronchitis and his doctor ordered an MRI “just to make sure that everything was OK”.

“The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news,” he said at the time.

He shared that he would be undergoing surgery to remove the spot, adding that the doctors “do not believe it has spread and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns”.

Barry Manilow is postponing his Las Vegas residency to focus on recovering from lung cancer surgery ( Invision )

As a result of the procedure, he said he would need to reschedule all of his previously planned January tour dates. The shows were previously announced as his farewell tour and the dates are listed on his website as “The Last Concerts”.

His tour will now start on 27 February in Florida, and new shows set for March include six stops in Charlotte, Norfolk, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Nashville, and Lexington. He will also return to the UK for shows in six cities.

The Grammy-winning artist’s career has spanned over six decades. In that time, he’s released more than 30 studio albums, including 1978’s Even Now, which features his best-known hit “Copacabana”, as well as three major singles, “Even Now”, “Can’t Smile Without You”, and “Somewhere in the Night.”

Manilow’s other top hits include “Mandy”, “Somewhere Down the Road”, and “Could It Be Magic”.