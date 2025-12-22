Copacabana singer Barry Manilow diagnosed with lung cancer
Copacabana singer to undergo surgery
Copacabana singer Barry Manilow has revealed he has lung cancer and is set to undergo surgery.
The 82-year-old shared his diagnosis in a statement on Instagram, as he said it was “found early”.
"As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks,' he wrote on Instagram.
"Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK.
"The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that is was found so early. That's the good news."
The singer added he will have surgery to have the spot removed.
More follows on this breaking news story...
