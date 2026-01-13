Barry Manilow announces new tour dates following lung cancer treatment
The ‘Copacabana’ singer added six shows to his US tour
Barry Manilow has announced new tour dates just weeks after he revealed his lung cancer diagnosis.
The legendary “Copacabana” singer, 82, said Monday that he underwent surgery to treat his stage-one lung cancer and is ready to get back on stage — and he even added more shows to his already planned arena tour.
“Barry is feeling great…so great that he’s decided to add six additional concerts to his existing March schedule,” the Grammy, Emmy and Tony winner’s team wrote on his social media platforms.
Encouraging fans to get tickets for the tour dates, the statement said: “Years from now, when you look back on these dates, you’ll want to know you were there to say goodbye.”
Manilow’s previously planned January tour dates were rescheduled for March and April. His tour starts February 27 in Florida.
More to follow...
