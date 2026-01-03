Barry Manilow shares hopeful update after lung cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barry Manilow has offered fans a promising health update weeks after he announced his lung cancer diagnosis.

On Friday, the 82-year-old “Copacabana” singer, who recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous spot from his left lung, shared a smiling hospital selfie to Instagram.

“Better today!” he wrote in the caption.

The post’s comment section has been flooded with kind words from fans, wishing Manilow a speedy recovery.

“Heal!! We need YOU!!!” one user said.

open image in gallery Barry Manilow announced his lung cancer diagnosis in December ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

“ALRIGHT! 2026 starting off right with this post!” a second added, with a third noting: “You don’t know how wonderful it is to wake up to this pic!! Been so worried about you!!!!”

Last month, the day after his final charity Christmas concert in Palm Desert, California, Manilow revealed he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

“As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks,” he shared on Instagram.

“Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK,” he said.

“The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that is was found so early. That’s the good news.”

open image in gallery Manilow is expected to return to live performances in February ( PA Archive )

The legendary crooner said that he would be undergoing surgery to remove the spot, adding that the doctors “do not believe it has spread and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns.”

He shared that as a result of the procedure, he would be rescheduling all of his January concert dates. “I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans,” he added. “Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around.”

“In the meantime, I’m counting down the days until I return to my home away from home at the Westgate Las Vegas for our Valentine’s Day concerts,” Manilow continued. “Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party!”

The Grammy-winning artist’s career has spanned over six decades. In that time, he’s released more than 30 studio albums, including 1978’s Even Now, which features his best-known hit “Copacabana,” as well as three other major singles: “Even Now,” “Can’t Smile Without You” and “Somewhere in the Night.”

Manilow’s other top hits include: “Mandy,” “Somewhere Down the Road” and “Could It Be Magic.”