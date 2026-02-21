Barry Manilow reschedules more concerts to recover from cancer surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barry Manilow has been forced to postpone more concerts following cancer-related surgery.

The 82-year-old “Copacabana” crooner revealed his lung cancer diagnosis in December, saying it was “found early.” He underwent surgery to remove a spot on his left lung, postponing his Las Vegas residency and several planned tour dates to recover. Manilow then announced earlier this month that he would need to reschedule certain performances a second time.

Then, in a Friday social media post, Manilow described his most recent visit to the surgeon ahead of his anticipated return to the stage as “very depressing.” Despite “using the treadmill three times a day” to prepare for his upcoming arena tour dates, his surgeon advised against him resuming the planned performances.

“He said, ‘Barry, you won’t be ready to do a 90-minute show. Your lungs aren’t ready yet. You’re in great shape considering what you’ve been through, but your body isn’t ready. You shouldn’t do the first arena shows. You won’t make it through,’” Manilow wrote.

“Deep down, I wanted to go back. But, my body knew what my heart didn’t want to admit: I wasn’t ready,” he continued, sharing that he was rescheduling his “first batch” of concerts slated for February 27 through March 17.

Barry Manilow has again been forced to reschedule concerts following cancer-related surgery ( PA Archive )

“He said I could likely do the Vegas shows at the very end of March, and the second batch of arena shows beginning in April. I’m so, so sorry I have to reschedule some of these first arena shows again.”

Manilow did, however, vow that he “will come back.”

“In the meantime, and once again, thank you all for your wonderful notes and phone calls of support,” Manilow wrote. “The doctor said that my body had been through hell and that it needed time to heal. So, I’m going back to healing.”

Earlier this month, Manilow revealed that he needed to postpone the previously rescheduled Las Vegas residency dates yet again.

“With my doctor’s guidance and recommendation, however, we have decided to postpone my residency dates at Westgate Las Vegas from 12-21 February so I can stay focused on healing and getting ready for the tour that’s kicking off at the end of February. Having a few extra weeks to rest and prepare is what the doctor ordered!”

The shows were previously announced as his farewell tour and the dates are listed on his website as “The Last Concerts.”

The Grammy-winning artist’s career has spanned over six decades. In that time, he’s released more than 30 studio albums, including 1978’s Even Now, which features his best-known hit “Copacabana,” as well as three major singles, “Even Now,” “Can’t Smile Without You” and “Somewhere in the Night.” Manilow’s other top hits include “Mandy,” “Somewhere Down the Road”,and “Could It Be Magic.”