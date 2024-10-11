Atomic Kitten star baffles fans with career announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton has announced she is leaving the band after 26 years.

The 42-year-old singer who was part of the original pop group made up of fellow singers Liz McClarnon and Kerry Katona, joined the band in 1998. She shared the career update in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday afternoon (11 October).

However, some fans were left confused at the declaration by the singer known for hit songs including “Whole Again” and “The Tide is High”.

“Twenty-six incredible years, writing so many wonderful chapters, but now the time has come for me to close the book on this one,” she began.

“The ride hasn’t always been smooth but I wouldn’t change a single thing. I’ve laughed and cried many a time with the girls, experienced so many surreal moments and been blessed with a career spanning 26 years - it’s been incredible and something I will always cherish.”

However, the mother-of-five explained that behind-the-scenes she has been struggling for a while.

“Since 2013 myself and Liz have been on the nostalgia train, and we have performed non stop since then (apart from the global pandemic) where we came back even stronger, with more demand for our infectious pop songs,” she continued.

“At the beginning of the year I didn’t know how to juggle being a Kitten, whilst also trying to break out as a solo artist, but I gave it a go and I have to say, it’s been tough.”

open image in gallery Hamilton announced the news in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday (11 October) ( Getty Images )

Hamilton released “You Don’t Know Me” from her untitled debut EP three weeks ago.

She added: “Mainly because I go from being this strong, empowered woman, building a brand new career, to transporting back to a version of myself I really have outgrown. I have been living in two worlds and it really has been difficult navigating both.”

The singer’s final Atomic Kitten concert “for the foreseeable future” will be this weekend.

The announcement leaves McClarnon the sole remaining member of the band, which has effectively become a solo act. Jenny Frost, originally replaced Katona, and left the band in 2012.

open image in gallery The band have now become a solo act ( Getty Images )

“AK was always there to pick me up and get me back on my feet, both mentally and financially - and that’s something I will always be eternally grateful for.

“But for me, right now, this is what I need to do to be able to focus on all the things that mean a lot to me.”

She wished the best to her bandmate as she wrote, “Liz, I wish you all the luck and love in the world with your work ventures and all the amazing things that are still to come in life for you - it’s been one hell of a ride!!”

“Have I woken up in 2004?” questioned one person on X/Twitter when the news became public.

“I didn’t even know they were still performing together?” added another confused commenter, while another one wrote, “Good for her. Didn’t know they were still a group, let alone touring.”

“Atomic Kitten was still a thing?” said yet another.

Fellow Noughties star Duncan James, known for being in the boy band Blue, offered a message of support as he wrote, “I know this has not been an easy decision but I love you and always support you for your decisions. I’m sure I will see you on the road soon. Big love”.