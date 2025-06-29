Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glastonbury Festival is well underway, with the likes of Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli xcx and Kneecap performing across a jam-packed weekend.

The annual music event is spread out over five days and takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset with over 200,000 people attending. Every year, there is a scramble to get tickets as hundreds and thousands miss out.

However, for those who still want to keep up with the action, the BBC’s live coverage promises to stream every big moment.

Follow live updates from Glastonbury 2025 here.

Fans are able to stream the live event through BBC iPlayer, but they will be spoilt for choice as the network is offering over 90 hours of performances with its live coverage of the five main stages: Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park. Pyramid stage sets will be available in Ultra High Definition and British Sign Language.

One set that won’t be livestreamed is Irish hip-hop Kneecap, whose performance will be available to view on iPlayer later on Saturday (28 June), following their set at 4pm on the West Holts stage.

It has now been confirmed that Neil Young’s headline set on Saturday will be livestreamed, after the BBC initially said he had requested that it not be broadcast live. It will be on iPlayer’s Pyramid Stage stream from 10pm, as well as BBC Two and Radio 2.

The Glastonbury Channel will offer reporting from presenters Clara Amfo, Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders, Jamz Supernova, Jo Whiley and Lauren Laverne as they guide viewers through the biggest sets, standout performances, surprises and special guests.

BBC Media recommends the Glastonbury Highlights Channel, adding: “From late evening on Friday 27 June, viewers can catch up with all the biggest, most-talked about performances from this year’s festival, 24 hours a day, until Wednesday 30 July.”

Radio listeners can join in across BBC Radio 6 Music, BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.

The gates of Glastonbury have opened for another year ( Getty )

Friday, June 27

7pm: English Teacher and Wet Leg, BBC Four

7:30pm: Glastonbury 2025 Live, BBC One

8pm: Glastonbury 2025 Live (continued), BBC Two

8pm: Supergrass and Blossoms, BBC Four

9pm: Glastonbury 2025 Live, BBC Two

9pm: Franz Ferdinand and Wunderhorse, BBC Four

10:30pm: The 1975, BBC One

10:30pm: Loyle Carner, BBC Four

12am: Glastonbury 2025 Live (Late Night), BBC Two

Saturday, June 28

5pm: Glastonbury 2025 Live, BBC Two

7pm: John Fogerty, BBC Four

8pm: Gary Numan, BBC Four

9pm: Amyl and the Sniffers and Beth Gibbons, BBC Four

9:19pm: RAYE, BBC One

10:10pm: Glastonbury 2025 Live, BBC Two

10:10pm: Charli XCX – BBC One

Sunday, June 29