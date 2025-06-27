Glastonbury 2025: Full lineup and stage times
Fans can now work out any clashes between sets, and which stages their favourite artists are playing
Glastonbury organisers have unveiled the full set times across each of its stages for this year’s festival.
The 2025 edition of the storied festival is taking place from Wednesday 25 to Sunday 29 June, and is being headlined by Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young with veteran rocker Rod Stewart taking the Legends’ slot.
Hundreds of other acts, including Charli XCX, RAYE, Doechii, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, The Libertines, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and Shaboozey, will perform at Worthy Farm across the week.
Set times will now allow fans to work out whether they’d have time to dash from one stage to another to see their favourites. There are also a few spots reserved for surprise acts, previous surprise artists at Glastonbury have included The Killers, Radiohead and the Foo Fighters.
Here are the set times for the main stages across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, per the Glastonbury website.
Friday
Pyramid Stage
- The 1975: 22:15 - 23:45
- Biffy Clyro: 20:15 - 21:25
- Alanis Morissette: 18:15 - 19:15
- TBA: 16:55 - 17:30
- Burning Spear - 15:00 - 16:00
- CMAT - 13:30 - 14:30
- Supergrass: 12:00 - 13:00
Other Stage
- Loyle Carner: 22:30 - 23:45
- Busta Rhymes: 20:30 - 21:30
- Gracie Abrams: 18:45 - 19:45
- Franz Ferdinand: 17:15 - 18:15
- Wet Leg: 15:45 - 16:45
- Inhaler: 14:15 - 15:15
- Rizzle Kicks: 13:00 - 13:45
- Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 - 12:30
West Holts Stage
- Maribou State: 22:15 - 23:45
- Badbadnotgood: 20:30 - 21:30
- Denzel Curry: 19:00 - 20:00
- En Vogue: 17:30 - 18:30
- Vieux Farka Toure: 16:00 - 17:00
- Glass Beams: 14:30 - 15:25
- Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 13:00 - 14:00
- Corto.Alto: 11:30 - 12:30
Woodsies
- Four Tet: 22:30 - 23:45
- Floating Points: 21:00 - 22:00
- Pinkpantheress: 19:30 - 20:30
- Blossoms: 18:00 - 19:00
- Lola Young: 16:30 - 17:30
- Shed Seven: 15:15 - 16:00
- Fat Dog: 14:00 - 14:45
- Myles Smith: 12:45 - 13:30
- TBA: 11:30 - 12:15
The Park Stage
- Anohni And The Johnsons: 23:00 - 00:15
- Self Esteem: 21:15 - 22:15
- Wunderhorse: 19:30 - 20:30
- Osees: 18:00 - 19:00
- English Teacher: 16:30 - 17:30
- Faye Webster: 15:15 - 16:00
- Jalen Ngonda: 14:00 - 14:45
- John Glacier: 12:45 - 13:30
- Horsegirl: 10:30 - 12:10
Acoustic Stage
- Ani Difranco: 21:30 - 22:45
- The Searchers: 20:00 - 21:00
- Dhani Harrison: 18:30 - 19:30
- Billie Marten: 17:00 - 18:00
- Skerryvore: 16:00 - 16:40
- Hugh Cornwell: 15:00 - 15:40
- Gabrielle Aplin: 14:00 - 14:40
- Tift Merritt: 13:00 - 13:40
- Nadia Reid: 12:10 - 12:40
- Our Man In The Field: 11:30 - 12:00
Avalon Stage
- The Fratellis: 23:05 - 00:20
- Terrorvision: 21:35 - 22:35
- The Magic Numbers: 20:05 - 21:05
- Orla Gartland: 18:35 - 19:35
- Ash: 17:05 - 18:05
- Paris Paloma: 15:35 - 16:35
- Rumba De Bodas: 14:10 - 15:05
- Beans On Toast: 12:50 - 13:40
Arcadia
- Job Jobse B2B Palms Trax: 02:00 - 03:00
- Romy: 01:00 - 02:00
- Sonny Fodera: 00:00 - 01:00
- Dragonfly Show: 23:50 - 00:00
- Max Cooper: 22:50 - 23:50
- Optimo (Espacio): 21:55 - 22:50
- Logic 1000: 21:00 - 21:55
Levels
- Calibre: 01:45 - 03:00
- Goldie B2B Special Request: 00:15 - 01:45
- LTJ Bukem: 23:00 - 00:15
- Lens W/ Dread MC: 21:45 - 23:00
- Notion: 20:30 - 21:45
- Conducta: 19:15 - 20:30
- Oppidan B2B Sicaria: 17:45 - 19:15
- Arthi: 16:35 - 17:45
- Katy B (Live): 16:15 - 16:35
- DJ EZ: 15:00 - 16:15
- G33: 13:30 - 15:00
- Bad B!tch Dubz: 12:00 - 13:30
Left Field
- Groove Armada: 01:00 - 02:30
- Seth Troxler: 23:30 - 01:00
- Josh Baker: 22:00 - 23:30
- Pawsa: 20:30 - 22:00
- Chloe Caillet: 19:00 - 20:30
- Adriatique B2B Carlita: 17:30 - 19:00
- Kilimanjaro B2B Tsha: 16:00 - 17:30
- Jazzy: 14:45 - 16:00
- Rio Tashan: 13:15 - 14:45
- Dani Whylie: 12:00 - 13:15
Saturday
Pyramid Stage
- Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45
- Raye: 20:00 - 21:00
- Patchwork: 18:00 - 19:00
- John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30
- The Script: 15:00 - 16:00
- Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30
- Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00
Other Stage
- Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45
- Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30
- Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45
- Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00
- Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30
- Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00
- Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30
- Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15
West Holts Stage
- Doechii: 22:15 - 23:45
- Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30
- Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00
- Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30
- Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00
- Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30
- Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00
- Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30
Woodsies
- Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45
- Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00
- Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30
- TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00
- Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30
- Jade: 15:15 - 16:00
- Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45
- Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30
- The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15
The Park Stage
- Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15
- Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15
- TBA: 19:30 - 20:30
- Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00
- Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30
- Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15
- Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00
- Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30
- Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10
Acoustic Stage
- Nick Lowe: 21:30 - 22:45
- Hothouse Flowers: 20:00 - 21:00
- Jeremy Loops: 18:30 - 19:30
- The Coronas: 17:10 - 18:00
- The Bluebells: 16:10 - 16:50
- Not Completely Unknown: A Celebration Of The Songs Of Bob Dylan: 15:00 - 16:00
- Sophie B. Hawkins: 14:00 - 14:40
- Oisin Leech: 13:00 - 13:40
- Lorraine Nash: 12:10 - 12:40
- Henry Grace: 11:30 - 12:00
Avalon Stage
- Hard-Fi: 23:10 - 00:20
- Tom Walker: 21:40 - 22:40
- Rachel Chinouriri: 20:10 - 21:10
- Jade Bird: 18:40 - 19:40
- The Amy Winehouse Band: 17:10 - 18:10
- Jamie Cullum: 15:40 - 16:40
- Stephen Wilson Jr.: 14:15 - 15:10
- Bess Atwell: 12:50 - 13:45
- Fülü: 11:30 - 12:20
Arcadia
- Groove Armada B2N Jungle (DJ Set): 02:00 - 03:00
- Annie Mac B2B Jamz Supernova: 01:00 - 02:00
- Four Tet: 00:00 - 01:00
- Dragonfly Show: 23:50 - 00:00
- Michael Bibi B2B Solomun: 22:50 - 23:50
- Hannah Wants: 21:55 - 22:50
- Danny Howard: 21:00 - 21:55
- Becky Hill: 20:00 - 21:00
Levels
- Jyoty: 01:15 - 03:00
- Skream & Benga W/ Sgt Pokes: 00:00 - 01:15
- Modeselektor (DJ): 22:30 - 00:00
- Erol Alkan B2B Ewan Mcvicar: 21:00 - 22:30
- Haai B2B Romy: 19:30 - 21:00
- Chaos In The CBD: 18:00 - 19:30
- Berlioz: 16:30 - 18:00
- Jungle (DJ): 15:00 - 16:30
- DJ Paulette: 13:30 - 15:00
- Ella Knight: 12:00 - 13:30
Left Field
- Kate Nash: 21:00 – 22:00
- Lambrini Girls: 19:50 – 20:30
- The Guest List: 18:40 – 19:20
- Chloe Slater: 17:35 – 18:10
- Girlband!: 16:30 – 17:05
- Radical Round Up: With Billy Bragg, Rianne Downey, Andy White: 15:00 – 16:00
- Panel: Saving The Planet But Not Leaving The Workers Behind: 13:30 – 14:30
- Panel: Confronting The Rise Of The Far Right: 12:00 – 13:00
Sunday
The Pyramid Stage
- Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15
- Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45
- Nile Rodgers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00
- Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15
- The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00
- Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30
- The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00
Other Stage
- The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15
- Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45
- Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00
- Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30
- Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45
- Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30
- Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15
- Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:00
West Holts Stage
- Overmono: 21:45 - 23:15
- Parcels: 20:00 - 21:00
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 18:30 - 19:30
- Goat: 17:00 - 18:00
- Black Uhuru: 15:30 - 16:30
- Cymande: 14:00 - 15:00
- Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 - 13:30
- Thandii: 11:00 - 12:00
Woodsies
- Jorja Smith: 21:30 - 22:45
- AJ Tracey: 20:00 - 21:00
- St. Vincent: 18:30 - 19:30
- Black Country, New Road: 17:00 - 18:00
- Djo: 15:30 - 16:30
- Sprints: 14:00 - 15:00
- Gurriers: 12:30 - 13:30
- Westside Cowboy: 11:15 - 12:00
The Park Stage
- The Maccabees: 21:15 - 22:30
- Future Islands: 19:35 - 20:35
- Kae Tempest: 18:00 - 19:00
- Girl In Red: 16:30 - 17:30
- Royel Otis: 15:15 - 16:00
- Katy J Pearson: 14:00 - 14:45
- Geordie Greep: 12:45 - 13:30
- Melin Melyn: 11:30 - 12:15
Acoustic Stage
- Roy Harper: 21:30 - 22:30
- The Bootleg Beatles: 20:00 - 21:00
- Rhiannon Giddens With Dirk Powell: 18:30 - 19:30
- London Community Gospel Choir: 17:00 - 18:00
- PP Arnold: 16:00 - 16:40
- The Riptide Movement: 15:00 - 15:40
- Michele Stodart: 14:00 - 14:40
- The Henry Girls: 13:00 - 13:40
- Toby Lee: 12:10 - 12:40
- Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman's Songbook: 11:30 - 12:00
Avalon Stage
- Alabama 3: 22:50 - 23: 50
- Bear's Den: 21:20 - 22:20
- Sam Ryder: 19:50 - 20:50
- The Big Moon: 18:20 - 19:20
- My Baby: 16:50 - 17:50
- The Horne Section: 15:20 - 16:20
- Brooke Combe: 13:55 - 14:50
- Talisk: 12:30 - 13:25
- Dea Matrona: 11:25 - 12:05
Arcadia
- Basslayerz B2b Born On Road: 01:30 - 02:30
- Shy Fx B2b Eats Everything: 00:10 - 01:30
- Bru-C: 23:40 - 00:10
- Dragonfly Show: 23:30 - 23:40
- Girls Dont Sync: 22:30 - 23:30
- Dr Banana B2B Gallegos: 21:30 - 22:30
- Eva Lazarus: 21:00 - 21:30
- Jeremiah Asiamah: 20:00 - 21:00
Levels
- Groove Armada: 01:00 - 02:30
- Seth Troxler: 23:30 - 01:00
- Josh Baker: 22:00 - 23:30
- Pawsa: 20:30 - 22:00
- Chloe Caillet: 19:00 - 20:30
- Adriatique B2B Carlita: 17:30 - 19:00
- Kilimanjaro B2B Tsha: 16:00 - 17:30
- Jazzy: 14:45 - 16:00
- Rio Tashan: 13:15 - 14:45
- Dani Whylie: 12:00 - 13:15
Left Field
- Grandson: 21:00 – 22:00
- Reverend And The Makers: 19:50 – 20:30
- Red Rum Club: 18:40 – 19:20
- Du Blonde: 17:35 – 18:10
- The Halfway Kid: 16:30 – 17:05
- Radical Round Up: With Billy Bragg, Grandson, Jamie Webster: 15:00 – 16:00
- Panel: Disability Cuts: The Fight Back: 13:30 – 14:30
- Panel: How To Fix The Crisis Care: 12:00 – 13:00
