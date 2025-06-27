Glastonbury 2025 live: The 1975 to headline festival tonight amid Lewis Capaldi surprise set rumours
Rock band fronted by Matty Healy will make their debut Glastonbury headline performance tonight
The 1975 are headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival tonight, with artists including Alanis Morissette, Lola Young, CMAT and En Vogue also due to perform.
Hundreds of performances are taking place across the weekend, including from Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap, British pop stars Charli XCX and RAYE, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, pop singer Gracie Abrams, and rock bands Wolf Alice, The Libertines and Wet Leg.
Rumours are building that Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi could make a triumphant comeback on the Pyramid Stage in the so-far unannounced “TBA” slot on the Pyramid Stage at 4.55pm, just before Morissette’s performance.
Capaldi was forced to cut his set on the same stage short in 2023, joking that he “hoped the Eavises will have me back”, and today released a brand new single, “Survive”.
Yesterday, the BBC confirmed it would not be livestreaming Neil Young’s headline set on Saturday, at the artist’s request. Olivia Rodrigo is headlining the Sunday night, with British rocker Rod Stewart in the teatime Legends Slot.
Follow live updates below.
The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever, ranked
Mark Beaumont picks some of Glastonbury’s greatest ever music moments
The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever, ranked
When rain could hit Worthy Farm this weekend as Met Office prediction revealed
As the UK’s biggest weekend of music kicks off, festival goers may be wondering whether to pack their welly boots or sandals.
Those preparing to head off to Glastonbury have faced changing weather forecasts in the weeks leading up to the world famous event.
In what will certainly be welcomed by most heading to Worthy Farm this weekend, the Met Office has forecast mostly sunny and cloudy skies with highs of around 26C, with some rain expected over the five-day festival.
Glastonbury weather forecast: When rain could hit Worthy Farm this weekend
When is Glastonbury’s next fallow year and when will 2027 tickets go on sale?
When is Glastonbury’s fallow year and why does the festival have one?
How much does Glastonbury pay artists to perform at the festival?
How much does Glastonbury pay artists to perform at the festival?
A brief history of Glastonbury’s Sunday Legends slot
A brief history of Glastonbury’s Sunday Legends slot
The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever, ranked
The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever, ranked
From Kneecap to Jeremy Corbyn: A brief history of politics at Glastonbury Festival
From chants of ‘Oh, Jeremy Corbyn’ to the gloom generated by the EU Referendum result and now controversy over Kneecap’s 2025 performance, Glastonbury has been the site where campaigners call for peace, justice and reform for years
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments