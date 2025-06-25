Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glastonbury Festival is no stranger to a political debate, having hosted its fair share of MPs and other public figures over the decades.

This year, however, could be particularly eventful due to the scheduled performance of Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap, whose show will go ahead in spite of objections from figures including UK prime minister Keir Starmer.

Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, 27, of Belfast, has been charged under the name Liam O’Hanna after allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah at a London show last year.

The band – who have publicly spoken out against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza – recently called the terrorism charge a “distraction”. In a previous statement, Kneecap said: “Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah.”

Asked by The Sun if he thought Kneecap should perform at Glastonbury, Sir Keir said: “No I don’t, and I think we need to come down really clearly on this.

“This is about the threats that shouldn’t be made. I won’t say too much because there’s a court case on, but I don’t think that’s appropriate.”

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he does not think it is ‘appropriate’ for Kneecap to perform at Glastonbury (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Responding to the prime minister’s comments on Saturday evening (21 June), Kneecap wrote on social media: “You know what's ‘not appropriate’ Keir?! Arming a f***ing genocide. F*** The Sun and solidarity with Palestine Action.”

Israel has consistently denied that it is carrying out a genocide on Palestine.

On Saturday (21 June), Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, who previously called for the group to be banned from the festival, said that the BBC should not broadcast Kneecap’s Glastonbury performance.

A BBC spokesperson said: “As the broadcast partner, the BBC will be bringing audiences extensive music coverage from Glastonbury, with artists booked by the festival organisers.

“Whilst the BBC doesn’t ban artists, our plans will ensure that our programming will meet our editorial guidelines. Decisions about our output will be made in the lead-up to the festival.”

open image in gallery Kneecap will perform at Glastonbury Festival next week (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Wire )

As with each year, Glastonbury will also be hosting a number of talks and debates at its Left Field stage. On Friday, there will be a discussion on “What Next for the Left: Politics, Organising and Power” between Ash Sakar, Chantelle Lunt, Gary Younge, Harriet Prothero-Soltani and Ayeishia Thomas Smith.

Saturday will see figures including Adam Green, Carole Cadwalladr and Zarah Sultana MP debate address “the rise of the far right”, while Caroline Lucas, Gracie Mae Bradley and a Port Talbot Steel worker will engage in a conversation titled “Saving the Planet but Not Leaving Workers Behind”.

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis has long been a staunch campaigner for peace, and in 1981 famously donated festival proceeds to the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), in a partnership that lasted until the early Nineties. The CND has continued to maintain a presence at the festival as part of its fight against nuclear weapons.

open image in gallery People gather at the Stone Circle at Glastonbury Festival ( Getty Images )

In 1984, Eavis introduced the Green Fields to raise awareness of environmental issues; 20 years later, Glastonbury began a successful scheme to encourage more recycling and less waste.

Other notable campaigns included the 2005 Make Poverty History campaign, which saw Eavis appear alongside musician and activist Bob Geldof on the Pyramid Stage. In 2009, the festival supported the White Ribbon Alliance’s Million Mums campaign, collecting thousands of signatures supporting an end to the needless deaths of women in childbirth.

Then there was the EU Referendum in 2016, where thousands of music fans and artists woke up to the news that the UK had voted to leave the European Union, a shock that reverberated around Worthy Farm and prompted Blur frontman Damon Albarn to announce that “democracy had failed”.

Elsewhere during the day, Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis wore a t-shirt onstage that said: “Abuse of power comes of no surprise.”

Dan Smith, frontman of pop band Bastille, changed the lyrics to their hit song “Pompeii” from “And the walls kept tumbling down/ In the city that we love” to “And the pound kept tumbling down/On the weekend that we love”.

The group had been vocal supporters of Remain, playing an EU referendum gig in favour of Stronger In before the vote.

open image in gallery Damon Albarn said ‘democracy had failed’ after Glastonbury revellers woke up to the news that the UK had voted in favour of Brexit ( GETTY )

A year later, then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn appeared on the Pyramid Stage amid chants of “oh, Jeremy Corbyn” in the style of the opening riff of “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes.

There, accompanied by Eavis, he delivered a rousing speech that condemned nationwide poverty and paid tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, which had taken place just two days earlier.

“Is it right that so many people in our country have no home to live in and only the street to sleep on?” he asked. “Is it right that so many people are frightened of where they live at the moment, having seen the horrors of what happened at Grenfell Tower?

“Is it right that so many people live in such poverty, in a society surrounded by such riches? No it obviously is not.

“And is it right that European nationals living in this country, making their contribution to our society, working in our hospitals, schools and universities, don’t know if they are going to be allowed to remain here.”

He continued: “I say, they all must stay, and they all must be part of our world, and be part of our community. Because what festivals, what this festival is about, are about coming together. This festival was envisaged as being for music yes, but also for the environment, and for peace.”

open image in gallery Jeremy Corbyn addresses crowds at Glastonbury Festival ( Getty Images )

Stormzy, who backed Corbyn and Labour in the December 2019 general election, used his headline set earlier this year to highlight racism in the criminal justice system along with the UK’s high rate of knife-related homicides (while wearing a Union Jack stab vest designed by Banksy).

In the thrilling performance, he also got the thousands of fans in attendance at the Pyramid Stage to chant “F*** the government, f*** Boris [Johnson]” during his rendition of hit single “Vossi Bop”.

open image in gallery Stormzy got the Glastonbury 2019 crowd to chant ‘f*** the government and f*** Boris’ ( PA )

The 2022 edition of Glastonbury Festival was another politically rife event, in part due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which was addressed in a powerful video message to revellers from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

It also took place in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to rule in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.

open image in gallery Olivia Rodrigo hit out at the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade ( PA Archive )

The decision by the Republican-controlled Supreme Court prompted artists such as Lorde, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Idles and headliner Billie Eilish to speak out, with Eilish calling it a “really dark day for women in the US”.

This year’s Glastonbury Festival takes place between 25 to 29 June.