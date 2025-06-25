Glastonbury 2025 live updates: Gates open today ahead of The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo and Neil Young headline sets
Emily Eavis will open gates to Worthy Farm today, as Met Office forecasts a mostly sunny festival week
Glastonbury Festival gets underway this week, with thousands of music fans flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset to watch some of their favourite bands and artists perform.
The gates to Worthy Farm will open at 8am today (25 June), with the first headline performance from The 1975 taking place on the Pyramid Stage on Friday.
Neil Young will then headline on Saturday, ahead of Rod Stewart’s Legends Slot on Sunday afternoon and Olivia Rodrigo’s own headline performance on Sunday evening.
Hundreds of other performances will take place across the weekend, including from Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap, British pop stars Charli XCX and RAYE, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, pop singer Gracie Abrams, rock bands Wolf Alice, The Libertines and Wet Leg.
Currently, the Met Office is forecasting mostly sunny and cloudy skies over Worthy Farm, with highs of around 25C.
Glastonbury gates to open today!
Thousands of people will descend on Glastonbury as the famous music festival in Somerset opens its gates for 2025.
Campers arriving at Worthy Farm in Pilton can expect a mixed bag of sunshine and rain throughout the week with “with sunny spells and scattered showers expected throughout the day” on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
This year's event will see headline performances from British rock/pop band The 1975, veteran singer Neil Young and his band the Chrome Hearts, and US pop star Olivia Rodrigo.
Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis will open the gates today at 8am BST.
The latest Glastonbury 2025 weather updates
It’s good news – the latest forecast is offering hope festival-goers will avoid extreme conditions at Worthy Farm! Dare we say: leave those wellies where they are.
Glastonbury weather: Latest forecast offers hope for festival-goers
Glastonbury might be known as one of the world’s greenest festivals, thanks to its setting in the picturesque Somerset countryside, but every so often the weather turns foul and those verdant fields are churned up into brown sludge.
As many fans will attest, over the years there have been a number of memorable occasions where guests spent more time trying to pry their wellies out of the mud than they did watching bands perform.
Some take this as a cue to give up and go home, while others decide to lean into it, resulting in some of the more iconic pictures of Glastonbury Festival.
Here are five of the muddiest Glastonbury festivals in memory.
'Someone stole my wellies!': Glastonbury's five muddiest years
The greatest every Glastonbury performance?
With hours to go until this year’s festival, we run through some of Glastonbury’s greatest ever music moments.
The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever
How to survive a music festival with your family
Planning on heading to Glastonbury with your family?
As this year’s edition gets underway, parent and festival veteran Mark Beaumont has a wealth of advice for how to handle everything from tantrums to toilets.
How to survive a music festival with your family
When is Glastonbury’s next fallow year and when will 2027 tickets go on sale?
Glastonbury Festival is taking place this week, where thousands of music fans will flock to Worthy Farm in Somerset to see acts including Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975.
It has been confirmed that 2026 will mark the festival’s traditional fallow year, which is held once every five years in order to allow the farmland site to recover.
Here’s what you need to know:
When is Glastonbury's fallow year and why does the festival have one?
Glastonbury drink prices
Glasto regulars are doing their bit by bringing revellers some curcial information – the latest has arrived in the form of where to find the cheapest pint on site.
Glastonbury Festival bar prices, sorted by cheapest per unit. @BurrowHill the bargain value pint again! 🍻 #GlastonburyFestival pic.twitter.com/JiKbh4IaAp— Marc Faulkner (@mrcflknr) June 23, 2025
An expert’s guide to having a sober Glastonbury Festival
Are you planning on having an alcohol-free festival?
From bringing sweets to exploring all Worthy Farm has to offer, one Glasto veteran has shared her own tips on how to enjoy an alternative festival experience.
An expert's guide to having a sober Glastonbury Festival
What time do the gates open?
The car park is officially open for this year’s Glastonbury festival – exciting! But you have a long wait ahead of you to get inside – less exciting.
Gates will open at 9am tomorrow morning, so get the Uno ready and primed.
What to pack for this year’s Glastonbury?
Are you currently stood in your bedroom, staring at your empty camping bag? We have you covered.
From tents and camping chairs to dry shampoo, SPF and wellies, tick off this list while you pack.
