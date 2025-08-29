24-year-old girlfriend of Bill Belichick, 73, files trademark application for ‘gold digger’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has officially tried to strike marketing gold by applying for a trademark on the term "gold digger" through her company.

The 2025 Miss Maine USA's second runner-up would use the phrase on jewelry and keychains, the online application from TCE Rights Management stated. The trademark was filed Monday and is currently awaiting review after the company dished out $350 for the filing.

The request isn't Hudson's first bold play. In April, the same company filed numerous other trademarks tied to 73-year-old Belichick's new coaching chapter at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, including phrases like "Chapel Bill (Bill's Version)," "No Days Off (Bill's Version)," and "Belecast."

The couple's nearly 50-year age gap has made them a hot topic since Hudson and the legendary coach shared their relationship with the public last June. They started dating in 2023, reportedly first meeting on an airplane in 2021, where Belichick signed Hudson's textbook.

The term "Gold digger" is often used as a slam when a younger person dates someone older who is wealthier.

Hudson's tendency to manage Belichick's media presence and real estate portfolio has only amplified scrutiny. During a now-infamous CBS Sunday Morning interview, host Tony Dokoupil asked Belichick how he and Hudson met. Hudson, seated just off-camera, suddenly interjected with a firm, "We're not talking about this," in a moment that quickly went viral.

TCE Rights Management LLC, the company that filed the ‘Gold Digger’ trademark, is owned by Bill Belichick and managed by Jordon Hudson ( Getty Images )

Belichick has made it clear that Hudson does not manage any business tied to his role at UNC, but rather, his personal brand and business dealings through TCE Rights Management LLC. She is also Chief Operating Officer for Belichick Productions, which is the coaching legend’s personal brand and production entity.

Hudson has quickly built a New England real estate portfolio worth about $8 million, according to the New York Post. Property records show she bought three Boston-area multi-family homes for $7.5 million in December 2023 and, two months earlier, purchased a $610,000 Cape Cod cottage she listed as her home address.

Before his highly scrutinized relationship with Hudson, Belichick dated Linda Holliday, the executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation, for 16 years until their split in September 2023. He shares three kids with his ex-wife, Debby Belichick, to whom he was married from 1977 to 2006.

Hudson previously dated 64-year-old healthcare executive Joshua L. Zuckerman.